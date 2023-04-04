It turns out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s nuptials actually won’t be featured on The Kardashians Season 3 — because Kravis is getting their own wedding special. On April 4, Hulu announced that the couple’s lavish May 2022 wedding in Portofino, Italy, was captured for a spinoff special titled Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis, and it’s coming out very soon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kravis’ surprise wedding special.

Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis Trailer

Hulu revealed the surprise wedding special by dropping the trailer, which features both private and professional footage of all three of Kravis’ ceremonies, leading to their formal wedding celebration and reception in Italy.

Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis Cast

Kardashian’s famous family members, including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, will all appear alongside the newlyweds in their special.

Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis Premiere Date

Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis will premiere on Hulu on April 13, about a month before the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians in May.

More to come...