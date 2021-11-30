Tyler Cameron Responds To Hannah Brown’s Comments That He Rejected Her For Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron is clapping back at Hannah Brown after the former Bachelorette said she was “caught off-guard” by his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid. On Monday, Nov. 29, Cameron appeared on Nikki and Brie Bella’s The Bellas Podcast, where he was asked to address some of the recent comments Brown made about their former relationship in interviews and in her new memoir, Bless This Mess.

“Obviously there was a recent headline with Hannah Brown,” Nikki began. “She came out with a book, right, and just mentioned how she’s so heartbroken over [your] rejection.” In the book, Brown wrote about wanting to get back with Cameron after calling off her engagement to Season 15 winner Jed Wyatt. “We were pretty hot and heavy there for a while, and a part of me was ready to open myself up to him completely,” Brown confessed.

But it was already too late. “Tyler met up with a supermodel after getting off the phone with me,” Brown recalled in her memoir after revealing that she and Cameron spent one night together to see if the feelings were still there. “This wasn’t a TV show. This wasn’t some game. My time with Tyler at my apartment wasn’t some meaningless hookup, the way it was portrayed in the press. My heart was on the line. And he broke it. With a supermodel.”

However, Cameron remembers things a bit differently. “I’ve got receipts, too,” he revealed. The ABC Food Tours co-founder also said that the way they wrote about each other in their respective books (Tyler recently released a memoir of his own titled You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self) will ultimately prove “the level of respect” they have for each other.

“The way I talked about her in my book showed nothing but love,” Cameron continued. “We’ll see how she talks about me in her book, you know.” Regardless of how he’s portrayed in Brown’s memoir, though, Cameron wishes her nothing but the best. “I hope she’s happy. I hope she’s successful,” he said. “You know, she’s writing books, she’s gotta sell books, she’s gotta make headlines, so. Sell them books.”

Bless This Mess came out on Nov. 23, and ahead of its release, Brown told People that the headlines about Cameron and Hadid were “so shocking.” “I was already on the ground [following her split from Jed Wyatt] and this was another kick,” she said. “I was deeply hurt.” The two ultimately wound up reconciling during the pandemic when things were falling apart in their personal lives, but Brown wrote in her book that their friendship “just got so weird.”

“No matter how much we talked, and connected, I always felt like his bench girl,” she wrote. “Like I was the backup player who never got to play in the game. I was the girl he would confide in. He told me I was the only girl he could talk to for hours and hours on the phone. But my vulnerability and availability seemed to get used only when it was convenient for him, in between me watching him go out with other girls in public.”

Once Brown figured that out, she realized that they couldn’t be friends anymore. “It just hurts too much,” she recalled telling Cameron in her memoir. “I just need some space. Maybe down the line we can try it again.” The model, according to the reality star, didn’t seem fazed. “His last poetic words to me were, ‘Well... if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don’t, you don’t.’ I wish I was making that up.”