Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron were spotted making out — but it’s not what it looks like. According to Us Weekly, The Hills star and the Bachelorette alum did a photo shoot on April 4 for Cavallari’s clothing and jewelry line, Uncommon James. In other words, the duo’s steamy smooch was strictly professional. Nothing more, nothing less.

For the campaign, the Very Cavallari star wore a flowy dress and cowboy boots, while Cameron kept it simple in jeans and a gray T-shirt. In one of the photos on the Western-themed set, the 29-year-old model’s arms are wrapped around the Colorado native’s waist. Cavallari seems to be standing on her tiptoes to kiss Cameron, which tracks because he’s over six feet tall.

Although their kiss was for work and not pleasure, not much is standing in the way if they wanted to pursue a romantic relationship. Cavallari, 35, filed for divorce from her estranged husband, NFL star Jay Cutler, in April 2020 after seven years of marriage. The former couple share three kids — sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6.

After a few more dates with Cutler and being linked to comedian Jeff Dye, Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll, and singer Chase Rice, the former reality star is ready to date again. “I’ve honestly needed the past 2 years to work through some heavy stuff,” she said in an Instagram Q&A on April 2. “I dated a little here and there but no one serious. I am finally in a place where I’m ready for a relationship.”

The You Deserve Better author is also single. After getting his heart broken on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Cameron briefly dated Gigi Hadid, followed by an eight-month relationship with model Camila Kendra. But less than two weeks after publicly declaring his love on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, the pair split in August 2021.

Last July, Cameron told host Andy Cohen that he was “very in love” with Kendra. “She said ‘I love you’ and then I came later,” he confessed. “It was at a moment of pure love, like, it just came out. You know what I mean? It was not the way I expected it, but it was beautiful.” He also revealed that he “wanted to say it [earlier],” but was afraid to take that step. “I knew I loved her,” he said.

Considering how smitten Cameron appeared to be on WWHL, the breakup came as a surprise. “Things were going well until they weren’t,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “Friends were surprised things ended so quickly.” However, a separate source told Page Six that “things took a turn.”