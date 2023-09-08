Vanessa Hudgens Gave The Most Relatable Wedding Planning Update

Stars, they’re just like us — even when it comes to putting together a wedding. On Sept. 7, Vanessa Hudgens gave a very relatable update on how wedding planning is going with her fiancé Cole Tucker, calling it “nuts” and “kind of mind-blowing.”

The actor explained that while she’s having fun planning her wedding, she’s only just realized how many things are actually required for her big day — and how much it will cost. “It’s wild, it’s crazy, the industry of weddings,” she said to PEOPLE. Thankfully, she’s not navigating the craziness by herself. “My best friend is getting married as well, and she’s going through it and I was just like, ‘My God, dresses are so expensive,’” she said. Hudgens previously told the outlet that the process was just as “daunting” as she expected. “Like Gwen Stefani said, this sh*t is bananas,” she quipped.

In a May interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Hudgens admitted that wedding planning was “hard,” to the point where she’s thought about an alternative option. “I don’t know, finding a venue is really tough,” she said. “I kind of just want to elope. I really…I’m lost.” Luckily, she has a very supportive fiancé who’s up for anything. “I mean, he just wants to get married to me,” she remarked. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you want, babe.’”

Barrymore went on to gush about how the MLB player treats his fiancée. “He’s so nice to you, and he just appreciates you, and he seems to see you for who you really are and just appreciates and loves you,” she said. “That does it for me.” The High School Musical alum agreed with her assessment, responding, “I know. He so gets me.”

After two years of dating, Hudgens announced that she was engaged to Tucker in February by sharing her engagement photos on Instagram, which revealed that he secretly popped the question in Paris almost four months prior. “YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the photos.

The two first met over Zoom as part of a celebrity yoga meditation group, leading Hudgens to slide into his DMs. “There’s a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player and he’s sliding onto a base and I thought it was a joke,” she recalled in a 2021 interview with Barrymore. “So I just responded, ‘Hot.’ And then I get on the Zoom and I’m like, ‘Who is that?’ And I found him and we started talking, and yeah, it’s wild that, you know, we found each other over Zoom.”