Victoria Beckham Cleared Up Those Rumors About Her Tattoo Removal & Marriage

The Beckhams famously love a matching moment, but alas, some aren’t meant to last forever. As meticulous fans noticed in a September, Victoria Beckham got rid of her left wrist tattoo honoring husband David Beckham. The missing ink led some to speculate that their 23-year marriage could be in peril, but the former Spice Girl’s response during Today with Hoda and Jenna on Oct. 13 offers reassurance.

Beckham’s growing business empire was the major topic of conversation during her Today sit-down with Hoda Kotb. Still, the host couldn’t resist asking the designer about the recent tattoo chatter. That’s when Beckham clarified that fans shouldn’t read too much into her decision to laser off David’s initials.

“You know, I had these tattoos a long, long time ago, and they just weren’t particularly delicate,” she explained. “My husband has so many gorgeous tattoos and the children do, and they’re very fine. And they’ve had them created by the most phenomenal artists. But mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and just not looking as pretty.”

Beckham added that hers had started to go “a sort of bluey color” and “just didn’t look so nice.” Then, just to be really clear that she and David are still going strong, she said, “It doesn’t mean anything more than that. I think that the media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No, I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It’s as simple as that.”

Mark Von Holden/WireImage/Getty Images

While the fashion designer once had at least six tattoos, they’ve been disappearing over the years. For example, a tattoo that once went down her neck and upper back was gone by 2017, as The Mirror reported that year. It, too, had been a tribute to David and read, “Ani l’dodi li va’ani lo haro’eh bashoshanim,” a Hebrew phrase reportedly meaning, “I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine.”

The couple continues to support one another, and David looked like the epitome of a proud husband during Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week debut on Sept. 30. He was part of a whole family contingent that cheered her on, including her parents and the couple’s four children, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. When Kotb asked Beckham about her emotional reaction on the runway during her show, she said it was seeing them all there that got her. “It felt like such a moment,” she said.

“Today we celebrate YOU @victoriabeckham,” David wrote, in part, in an Instagram post applauding her accomplishment. “You have worked so hard to get to this moment so enjoy it but remember it’s only the beginning for you & team VB we are so proud of you.”

So it seems fans can rest assured that Posh and Becks are still solid, even without his and hers tattoos. That means that the promise of more nostalgic throwback moments and even surprise bum pics lives on as well.