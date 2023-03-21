The Succession Cast Dancing To “Call Me Maybe” Will Give You A Boost Of Serotonin

Logan Roy isn’t afraid to bust a move. After the Succession Season 4 premiere in New York City on March 20, the cast celebrated the HBO series’ final premiere event with the help of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.” In an Instagram video shared by Brian Cox’s wife Nicole Ansari, the Roy family breaks it down on the dance floor to the 2012 hit song. Sarah Snook, Justine Lupe, and Alexander Skarsgård also join in on the fun. If you listen closely, you can even hear Kieran Culkin shout “do a split” and “dance, b*tch,” which feels on-brand for Roman Roy.

Ansari, who is also an actor, called the premiere party “epic” and promised more pictures would come soon. “It is not often that I get my husband to dance, but last night was inevitable,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “You can look forward to the most incredible start of Season 4, the best thing I have seen as of yet. Only a few more days…!”

This video definitely makes up for Kendall’s “L to the OG” rap for the Roy family patriarch.

also shared a sweet message for her husband and the cast. “So proud of my hubby @coxusa , the one and only Logan Roy and the whole cast. Everyone is on top of their game and the writing is incredible,” she wrote. “Episode 1 directed by the incredible Mark Myloyd, who I had the honor of shadowing for the last two episodes. This is a chapter closing so another can open. But what a chapter!”

The HBO drama premiered in 2018, and its final season kicks off on March 26. Succession showrunner Jesse Armstrong revealed in a February New Yorker interview that the fourth season would be its last. “I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.’ I wouldn’t like that in a show,” he explained. “I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

Cox also felt like it was time for Succession to wrap up following the fourth season. “I think we've, you know, got to the point where the show has reached its natural closure,” Cox told Entertainment Tonight. “A lot of shows outstay their welcome, and I think our show is perfect, and neat, in the way it is.”