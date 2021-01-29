Anne Hathaway Is Returning To TV For The First Time In More Than 20 Years

After starring in two of 2020's most-discussed (for better or worse) films, The Witches and Locked Down, Anne Hathaway's next project has just been announced. Per Variety, the actress is set to star alongside Jared Leto in Apple TV+'s WeCrashed, a series about the rise and fall of the shared workspace startup WeWork. Based on Wondery's podcast of the same name, the series marks Hathaway's first time as a series regular on the small screen since her acting debut in Fox's 1999 sitcom Get Real. The forthcoming series, seemingly reminiscent of stories like The Social Network and The Big Short, is yet to start production, but we're already ready to tune in.

With Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello serving as the co-writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners, WeCrashed is slated to explore the story of WeWork, a company once valued at almost $50 billion that provides coworking offices. WeWork's plans of going public in late 2019 were shut down as co-founder Adam Neumann resigned from his position amid accusations of inconsistent management practices and questions regarding the company's profitability. Softbank and JPMorgan's roles as investors in WeWork also raised eyebrows, especially considering Softbank once intended to bail out the company, which resulted in a lawsuit.

While Hathaway and Leto's characters in WeCrashed are yet to be officially revealed, signs point to Leto portraying acquisitive boss Neumann. Whatever his role is, it'll be one of the 30 Seconds To Mars performer's first times acting since he embarked on a two-week silent meditation retreat in March 2020 that left him oblivious to the pandemic. In Hathaway's case, it'll be her first role since shockingly revealing to Jimmy Fallon that she prefers to be called "Annie" — though her official credits have yet to reflect the preference.

WeCrashed isn't the only television project about WeWork's demise that's currently in development. Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content recently announced a forthcoming miniseries about the company and Neumann's exit based on a book that's currently in the works from Wall Street Journal reporters Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell. The series hasn't finalized a title or secured a network thus far, but You're The Worst's Stephen Falk is on board as creator and showrunner, and Succession's Nicholas Braun is set to portray Neumann.