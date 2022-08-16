Prince Charles Revealed What He Really Thinks Of The Crown

The British royal family isn’t exactly known for voicing their opinions. Although, ever since the debut of Netflix’s The Crown back in 2016, royal admirers have been treated to the occasional tidbit of info regarding the Monarchy’s thoughts on the hit drama. Including the Queen’s reported dislike of certain storylines in the show. Now, Prince Charles has reportedly shared his opinion of The Crown, and it appears the future king isn’t best pleased with his portrayal so far.

As per the Daily Mail, the revelation came from the Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, who, while speaking at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, claimed that the Prince of Wales believes his depiction in the show is far from accurate.

Sarwar added that Prince Charlse made the remarks at an event during his 2021 visit to Scotland, telling a group of MSPs, “Hello, nice to meet you all. I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix.”

The Scottish Labour leader continued, “I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself. I'm going to be in so much trouble for this because I don't think you are meant to tell private conversations.”

Bustle has reached out to Clarence House for comment and will update this story when more information is available. Speaking to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson for the senior royal clarified, “We don't comment on private conversations.”

Prince Charles was most recently played in the drama by Josh O’Connor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales in 2021. In spite of this acclaim, Charles isn’t the only one to have criticised The Crown’s characterisations of the royal family. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2021, royal expert Hugo Vickers shared his view that the show’s depiction of Charles is “really disgraceful.”

“They always liked to portray him as a kind of wimp,” Vickers commented. “He’s not only portrayed as a wimp, but also as a very angry, unpleasant person yelling at his wife.”

Des Willie/Netflix

Prince Charles’ own son, however, has been more forgiving of the Netflix hit. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021, Prince Harry said that, although The Crown is “not strictly accurate,” it is “based on the truth.”

The Duke of Sussex continued, “It gives you a rough idea about that lifestyle, and the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, and what can come from that.”

The Crown Season 5 is expected to arrive on Netflix later in late 2022, and will this time centre on the lives of the British royal family between the 1990s and early 2000s. Taking over from O’Connor as Princes Charles in the new series is the BAFTA-winning actor, Dominic West.