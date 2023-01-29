Emily Atack’s Net Worth Would Make Charlotte Hinchcliffe Proud

Emily Atack has come a pretty long way since her first major role in the E4’s The Inbetweeners. Though playing Will McKenzie’s major love interest Charlotte Hinchcliffe might’ve put the 33-year-old actor in the spotlight for the first time back in 2008, she’s been busy ever since the show wrapped, landing everything from presenting gigs to a stint in telly’s most famous jungle.

At the end of the month (Jan. 31), Atack is set to take on something a little different, fronting a new BBC documentary about the impact of sexual harassment. “Over the last two and a half years, I've been speaking out about my own personal experiences of online sexual harassment. Within that time, one thing has become clear, I'm not alone,” she told the BBC, speaking about the inspiration behind Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me. “With this documentary, I am hoping to find answers to the many questions I've been asking myself my entire life, and I hope it will go on to help thousands of others too.”

But what other projects has Atack been involved in, and how does she make her money?

3 Ways That Emily Atack Makes Her Money

Acting & Presenting

Atack’s breakthrough role was in teen comedy The Inbetweeners. In the show, the Luton-born actor played Charlotte — a popular girl in the year above who genuinely likes the show’s narrator Will McKenzie, despite his awkward attempts to show off about their relationship to impress others. It’s not clear how much she was paid for her role on the show, but her co-star Blake Harrison (who played Neil Sutherland) previously told Radio Times that he worked a second job at “Scare Chamber at Madame Tussauds because we weren’t paid well.”

Once the third and final season of the show came to an end, Atack went onto become a panellist on Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice, starred in a 2016 remake of Dad's Army, and landed her own comedy sketch show The Emily Atack Show in 2020.

She also landed a gig as a presenter on I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp and will present her upcoming doc Emily Atack: Sexual Harassment & Me, which is set to air on Jan. 31 on BBC Two and iPlayer.

Reality TV

Ultimately finishing in second place as a runner-up, Atack was paid a reported £40,000 for her stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, according to The Sun. Speaking to Alison Hammond on her podcast My Life In TV, the actor later credited the reality show with reigniting her career after she was reportedly frozen out of The Inbetweeners’ film reunion.

“I took it personally,” she said. “In this industry, it’s easy to take things personally. I had no money and I was all heartbroken from a relationship. I was a bit lost in life… I felt I wasn’t getting the jobs I should have been getting, all the jobs I would have got three or four years earlier. I really just hit a wall with everything. I thought, ‘I need some excitement in my life again, I need to pick it up.’”

Elsewhere, she also competed in the 2010 edition of Dancing on Ice for an undisclosed fee, departing in the eighth week of the series.

Brand Partnerships

It’s also been reported that Atack netted an impressive £200,000 fee for starring in a Walkers crisps advert opposite Gary Lineker in 2019. “Eating crisps and getting paid for it is Emily’s dream gig,” a source told The Sun.

In October 2022, the actor and presenter shared her new partnership with Soap & Glory, becoming the brand’s first ever ambassador, and she’s also been an ambassador for New Look since August 2021. Becoming the face of fashion brand In The Style, meanwhile, is said to have bagged the actor another £500,000.

What is Emily Atack’s Net Worth?

£1 million+

In 2019, The Sun reported that the actor had become a millionaire, following a string of brand partnerships and a stint in I’m A Celeb the previous year.

According to publicly available financial records from the actor’s performing arts company Twin Soul, she banked a six-figure sum for the first time in 2020, declaring profits of £101,309. However, an insider told The Sun that she had made well over £500k that year in total, with upcoming live tours and other appearances boosting her earnings even more.