Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About Ekin-Su’s Dancing On Ice Debut

The new year doesn’t officially start until Dancing On Ice premieres, and the 15th series of the show kicked off on Sunday night (Jan. 15). Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, celebrities competing on the ice this year include Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, and Corrie’s Mollie Gallagher.

As is the case every year, viewers took to social media during the ad breaks to vent their frustrations and react to certain moments of the show. Unsurprisingly, Ekin-Su was a major talking point, as was Davide Sanclimenti showing his support in the audience. Unfortunately, despite wowing the audience with a routine to “Toxic” by Britney Spears, which included the crawl that Love Island fans will be familiar with, the judging panel awarded the Love Island winner a mixture of fours and fives out of 10. This score meant that Ekin-Su found herself in the bottom two against Liberty X’s Michelle Heaton. Sadly, the Love Island star lost, and she became the first celeb in this year’s series to be in the skate-off next Sunday (Jan. 22). Fans of Ekin-Su were quick to jump to her defence on Twitter, sharing their dismay at the results.

While the Ekin-Su drama certainly stole the show on Sunday night, Dancing On Ice viewers were also vexed about the number of adverts shown during the premiere as well as other moments from celebs like Joey Essex not computing a pun related to his show The Only Way Is Essex and Patsy Palmer’s newly found American lifestyle that provided a wealth of content for memes.

Below, see our pick of the best memes and tweets reacting to the 2023 premiere episode of Dancing On Ice.