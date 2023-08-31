You don’t need to wait for fall to embrace spooky season, as FX’s vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows proved with its fifth season this summer. The popular series (based on Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014 film of the same name) continued following the house full of supernatural roomies in its latest installment. But after the Season 5 finale on Aug. 31, will there be a What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 on FX?

Season 5’s perfect Rotten Tomatoes critic score would be a good sign that points to renewal — but as it turns out, What We Do in the Shadows’ fate was already super secure. FX renewed the show for Season 5 and Season 6 last year, in fact. “There’s a lot of life left in our favorite vampires from Staten Island and FX,” Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said at the time.

There could be even more after that (but more on that later). In the meantime, here’s everything to know about the beloved comedy’s next chapter.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 Cast

What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless, Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Kristen Schaal as The Guide.

Of course, the show is known for its A-list lineup of guest stars — so you can likely expect more familiar faces to come along for Season 6.

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 Plot

Not only is What We Do in the Shadows returning for a sixth season, but the show’s cast has expressed their desire to return for even more in the future. “I just can’t see a world where I’ll get to be in a show like this again,” Demetriou told Consequence earlier this summer. “So yeah, make it stretch, make it last. It should never end.”

Fortunately, there’s more than enough material to work with. “We’re living in this tandem reality of ‘vampires can exist’ and anything can happen and everything is sort of on the table,” Schaal told the outlet. “The comedy can be completely irreverent, which is so refreshing, and our characters can become smoke. Our characters have lived forever. Our characters could morph. You know, you could cut [to] a hundred years [later] and we’d still be alive. You could do a flashback episode 2000 years ago, we might still be alive. It’s a playground for the most creative ideas imaginable.”

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 Potential Premiere Date

The past five seasons of What We Do in the Shadows have followed a standard schedule of one season per year — with the most recent chapters dropping in summer, specifically. However, in light of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 could arrive later than usual.

Before the strike, the show’s cast discussed issues such as residuals and artificial intelligence in an interview with TheWrap. “I think it’s getting harder to make a living off of being an artist,” Guillén said. “As an actor, you never know. It’s feast or famine. You never know where your next gig is coming from.”

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 becomes available.