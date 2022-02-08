Here’s When Shanae Will Get Sent Home On The Bachelor

Bachelor fans tuned in on Monday, Feb. 7, fully expecting Clayton Echard to send Shanae Ankney packing. But alas, the 29-year-old supervillain managed to survive yet another week. The Ohio native received a rose again after multiple women warned Clayton about her petty and manipulative behavior. “She is literally tormenting all of us,” Jill told Susie and Rachel at the start of this week’s episode, which picked up the morning after Shanae crashed the football afterparty. So when will Shanae finally go home? According to Reality Steve, her days are numbered.

After weeks of mocking Elizabeth’s ADHD diagnosis and — lest we forget — #shrimpgate, the Shanae Show continued at this week’s cocktail party when Clayton decided it was time to address the drama once and for all. That’s when Sierra broke the news to Clayton that Shanae threw the winners’ trophy from the group date into a nearby pond. For a brief moment, it seemed like Clayton was going to send her home, but an empty apology saved this season’s most toxic contestant from being eliminated.

“I want to apologize,” Shanae told the 28-year-old football player when he asked why she threw the trophy into the pond. She explained that she was “heated in the moment” but has since realized that she behaved inappropriately. “I should have never done that,” she said. Unfortunately, asking Clayton for forgiveness was the easy part. After turning on the tears and apologizing to the other women, Shanae admitted that it was indeed an act to secure another rose. “I need an Oscar award for that performance!” she said in a confessional.

Fast forward to the rose ceremony and — surprise! — Shanae was one of the lucky 12 women to receive a rose. She could breathe a sigh of relief, but not for long. While Gabby was galavanting around Toronto with Clayton on their one-on-one date, it became clear that Genevieve and Shanae would be going head-to-head on a two-on-one. As longtime Bachelor fans know, only one contestant on the two-on-one date gets to stay and the other must go. Shanae, however, didn’t seem too concerned. “Maybe it’ll be good,” she said. Genevieve wasn’t as confident.

“I think it’s going to be a sh*tshow today with Shanae and I,” Genevieve said, admitting that she was “a little worried” about how their Niagara Falls date would end. Unfortunately, the episode wrapped up in the middle of the date, which means viewers will have to wait until next week to see who Clayton chooses. If the spoilers are correct, fans have nothing to worry about and Genevieve will get the rose. However, something tells us Shanae isn’t going down without a fight.

While it remains a mystery what exactly goes down between Shanae and Genevieve on the rest of their two-on-one, what we do know is that Clayton learned a valuable lesson about Shanae since watching the show back. When one fan tweeted about “how manipulative Shanae is” during the Feb. 7 episode, he made his feelings about her and what she did to his reputation very clear. “Lock her up!” he tweeted. “She’s killed all my credibility already.”

Clayton’s tweet came after a long apology he addressed to Elizabeth last week. “I’m sorry, Elizabeth, for what you’re going through,” he wrote in a social media post published on Feb. 1. “I wish I could have seen what was happening when I wasn’t there.” He also said that he “would have sent Shanae home immediately” if he had known that she mocked her for being neurodivergent.

“Overall, the experience for me watching hasn’t been fun, simply because I’m seeing all the damage that I caused,” he continued. “I really meant well, but my actions weren’t always the best as I now can see the repercussions of my decisions. I can promise you I’m learning from the mistakes though and am doing everything in my power to come out the other side a better man.”