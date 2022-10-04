A mostly-familiar face is returning to the Bachelor franchise. If you missed the first half of Clayton Echard’s season premiere, you probably don’t remember Salley Carson. She was the contestant who barely appeared at the beginning of the season. She dropped out of the show because she was still reeling from a past failed engagement. Clayton tried to convince her to stay, even offering her a rose right out of the gate. However, Salley left before the premiere ended, but now she has resurfaced in Bachelor In Paradise Season 8.

Sally makes a big impact before she even arrives. Well, it’s actually Salley’s luggage that makes an initial splash.

According to Reality Steve via Showbiz CheatSheet, Salley isn’t due to arrive until the second rose ceremony, which won’t air until the week of Oct. 10. As we saw in Episode 2, Salley’s belongings got there before she did, which allowed the cast ample time to speculate as to whether Salley would actually appear on the beach. Much like the cast, and especially bartender Wells Adams, Twitter also had fun anticipating Salley’s potential arrival.

More to come...