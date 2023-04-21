The Indian Matchmaking Season 2 finale teed up a third installment by teasing Sima Taparia (better known as Sima Aunty) arriving in London to meet her new client, Priya. Based on when Indian Matchmaking Season 3 was filmed, though, it seems the scene might have been a bit of a fake-out. Cameras rolled for the second season of the international reality dating series in 2021, but Netflix didn’t renew the series until March 2022. Based on events described in Season 3, such as the timeline of Arti’s father’s death and the mid-season placement of Vikash’s 40th birthday, it appears filming began shortly prior to the renewal announcement, though.

Creator Smriti Mundhra later revealed in an August 2022 interview with Today that she was still in the process of making Season 3, but was far enough along to offer a few teases. “It’ll be similar to Season 2 in that the idea is to always keep expanding on the conversations that the show brings up in organic ways,” she said, adding that there would be a mix of new and returning clients. “We’ll stick with characters whose journeys are continuing audiences, then also introduce new people that audiences can fall in love with.”

Later that month, Mundhra shared a behind-the-scenes set photo, writing, “Summer vacation over. Shoot is back in session!” Though she didn’t specify what project she was filming, the showrunner tagged the Instagram snap in North Carolina, a location she later revealed is featured in Season 3. (Other scenes were filmed in London, New Delhi, Miami, and New York City.) Because the first season filmed for more than six months, it would track if cameras stopped rolling sometime around September 2022, the same month Netflix announced Indian Matchmaking would return in spring 2023. One episode showed Shital Patel moving from New York to Miami, a relationship milestone that took place in early October 2022, per her Instagram.

Indian Matchmaking Season 3 continues to follow Sima’s quest to arrange marriages for South Asian singles across the globe. Meanwhile, Viral and Aashay return to share the big steps they’re taking in their relationship, Priya picks up her dating adventures from the Season 2 finale, and Rushali resumes her search for a soulmate. Among the newcomers are a frequently friendzoned math teacher, an ER doctor, and a client that reminds Sima of her younger self. The famed matchmaker even opened up more of her personal life, too.

“Season 3 of Indian Matchmaking was very personal for me,” Sima told People in a statement accompanying the Season 3 trailer’s release on April 6. “This season, viewers will get to not only see my husband Anup, but my daughters, son-in-law and beautiful granddaughter. Just as it is for my clients, my family has always been my biggest support system.”

As Mundhra added to the magazine, “This is our most romantic season yet for Indian Matchmaking. The stars aligned, and it's beautiful to continue to see how Sima's efforts have led to happily ever after for so many couples.”