Things move fast in the worlds of real estate and reality television, and if any series is better at showing just how quickly things move, it’s Netflix’s Selling Sunset. It all moves so quickly that after just five back-to-back seasons of following the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles, twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim opened another outpost of their successful real estate agency just south of LA in Orange County, California. Luckily for Netflix fans, they brought the cameras along with them to film Selling The OC, which premiered on the streaming network on Aug. 24.

This isn’t the first spinoff of Selling Sunset, which first premiered in March 2019. In December 2021, Netflix released Selling Tampa, a show that follows a similar format as the original with a group of agents from Allure, another real estate brokerage unrelated to The Oppenheim Group. Selling The OC is a more direct spinoff and follows what happens after the brothers enter the real estate community in one of California’s most affluent cities. Cast members Alex Hall, Austin Victoria, Tyler Stanaland, and Alexandra Rose were just a few of the OC agents who told Bustle that when they got word that the Oppenheim brothers were coming to conquer the market in Orange County, they made sure to get in touch with Jason and Brett to see how they could get in on the ground floor. But when exactly did the brothers set up shop? Let’s break down when the show began filming.

When Did Selling The OC Start Filming?

Jason announced in the Selling Sunset Season 4, which was filmed around July 2021, that they were opening an office in Newport Beach, but it wasn’t the finale aired in November 2021 that Selling The OC was announced. At the time, Variety reported that production had “just begun,” which means that the scenes you see play out throughout the first season of Selling The OC were likely filmed from late 2021 to early 2022.

The Adam DiVello-produced series doesn’t include any mention — or show any scenes — where the agents seem to be celebrating major holidays. So, it looks like the show took place in January or February 2022, but given that it appears to be eternal summer in the surfer’s oasis down in Newport Beach, it’s hard to tell.

Will There Be A Selling The OC Season 2?

Although it hasn’t been announced yet, fans can rest assured that there will likely be a Selling The OC Season 2 coming sooner than they think. Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019, and season 2 didn’t come until an entire year later in May 2020. Shortly after, Selling Sunset Seasons 3 and 4 arrived in August 2020 and November 2021, respectively, with Selling Sunset Season 5 premiering in April 2022.

Considering the quick filming and release schedule of all five Selling Sunset seasons, it’s likely that the cast filmed back to back. The release dates of each season were probably staggered based on how quickly the shows made it through the editing process and when Netflix felt it was best to premiere the new seasons to optimize viewership (and to keep us all waiting to see how Jason and Chrishell Stause’s relationship began). Given the original's success, it’s safe to say that there are likely cameras still rolling, and fans will catch up with the agents of the O Group in the OC sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. Viewers can only hope because inquiring minds need to know how all of the drama plays out among the cast members.