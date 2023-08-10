Charity Lawson narrowed down her final suitors during a very emotional Fantasy Suites week on Aug. 7. After Xavier Bonner admitted to being unfaithful in a past relationship, she sent him home from Fiji. But she’ll still need to choose between Dotun Olubeko and Joey Graziadei (and maybe surprise comeback Aaron Bryant) in the looming finale.

Until then, we can only speculate about who wins Charity’s Bachelorette season — and there’s a lot of material to work with. On Aug. 8, for example, The Pearl Resort in Fiji posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Charity and Dotun exploring the stunning tropical grounds. (As usual, the pair is all smiles.) “Be swept away just like the Bachelorette at The Pearl Resort & Spa, where happiness truly does find you!” the resort wrote in the caption.

The post then made its way to Reddit, where u/AdorableMaximum4925 said they “love how the resorts IG opted for these two to post.”

In the comments, u/mellylovesdundun simply wrote “they know,” suggesting that The Pearl had some intel in the matter. And, well, it is interesting to post a photo of Charity and Dotun, specifically, with a caption about getting swept away and finding happiness. Hmm...

Other snaps from Charity and Dotun’s date appeared on the Royal Davui Island Resort’s Instagram — which encouraged guests to enjoy the resort with their own “one true love.”

But of course, these posts don’t necessarily mean the resorts have the inside scoop about Charity and Dotun. After all, being featured on The Bachelorette is great publicity for these destinations. So why wouldn’t they post photos of a beautiful couple enjoying the attractions?

Also, even Charity and Xavier’s date — which we know did not end well — made an appearance on the Villa Tinikatolu’s Instagram story. (Production took place at various resorts across the island nation.) In other words, getting a social media shout-out doesn’t guarantee that coveted final rose.

This isn’t the first clue supporting Charity and Dotun being endgame, though. A social media screenshot from May seems to show Charity wearing the same bracelet she got from Dotun’s mom during hometowns — or at least, one that’s extremely similar.

If you’re tired of clues and want something a little more straightforward, there are reports about who wins Charity’s season. Of course, spoilers ahead!

Reality Steve, Bachelor Nation’s go-to spoiler provider, reports that Charity and Dotun do, in fact, get engaged in Fiji. He adds that they’ve been together since filming, so it seems to have been smooth sailing — or smooth jet-skiing? — over the past few months.