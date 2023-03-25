Spoilers ahead for Love Is Blind Season 4 Episodes 1-5. Reality TV loves a good old-fashioned love triangle, and that’s especially true in the fourth season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. Within the first two episodes, the show established not one but two triangles that involved the same person: 27-year-old marketing manager Micah Lussier.

At the start of the season, Micah clicked early on with former soccer player Kwame Appiah, and they bonded over manifestation techniques and positive energy. But Micah soon found herself drawn to Paul Peden, an environmental scientist who she felt she had more of a “slow burn” romance with. She eventually left the pods with Paul, but today it’s unclear if Micah and Paul are still together after Love is Blind.

The show filmed around May 2022, and there’s no evidence on either of their Instagrams that they’re still together. Paul doesn’t even have any posts between November 2021 and March 2023; Micah has a number of travel pictures since then, but it’s unclear if she’s with family, friends, or a potential new partner.

To rewind a bit, Paul was initially torn between Micah and Amber Wilder, a flight attendant who he felt had good energy. Realizing Paul might be more interested in Amber, Micah wooed him to choose her, even jokingly adding, “You’re only supposed to be talking to me.”

At the same time, Kwame was also talking to both Micah and Chelsea Griffin, but admitted to Micah that he was only gravitating towards Chelsea because he was unsure how interested Micah was in him. Micah told him she couldn’t imagine that connection having “a great trajectory,” and convinced Kwame that they had a future together.

Excited by this seeming admission of her feelings, Kwame announced that he was “smitten” and was proposing to her early — on Day 6 rather than Day 10. But Micah was taken aback and turned him down. At the same time, she warned Kwame to “better not go falling for anyone else, or I’ll beat your ass.”

Micah accepted Paul’s proposal shortly after, while Kwame, still hurt, then left the pods with Chelsea. And the drama only escalated from there. When all the couples met up at the villa in Mexico, Micah confided in Irina Solomonova that when she first saw Paul in person, all she could think was, “Not my type,” she said. “Which feels so superficial.”

Meanwhile, Kwame told Chelsea that he had to talk to Micah to get closure. Chelsea agreed but then became upset when it was clear that Kwame and Micah were doing more than just wrapping up their time in the pods. They continued to laugh with each other for over twenty minutes — even after Micah mocked Kwame’s proposal in front of everyone else, which he said hurt him.

It’s not clear where Paul was during their tête-à-tête, but by Episode 5, both he and Chelsea seemed aware that Kwame and Micah kept gravitating toward each other. In the wake of that, Paul wondered to Zack Goytowski if he had made a mistake choosing Micah over Amber (just as Zack felt he had made a mistake choosing Irina over Bliss Poureetezadi).

And in a preview for the next batch of episodes, it appears that Micah and Kwame only continue to drift closer, which doesn’t bode well for their current fiancés. And perhaps most tellingly, the preview ends on Micah’s crying friend saying to her, “You’re meant to have the best wedding of your life, and this isn’t it.”