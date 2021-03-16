Michelle’s Bachelor Breakup Left Fans Almost More Devastated Than Her

In true Bachelor fashion, the final episode of Matt James’ season was filled with tears — but the Bachelor and his contestants weren’t the only ones overcome with emotion. After realizing that he had doubts about their relationship, Matt sent Michelle Young home on The Bachelor finale, leaving fans at home even more heartbroken than anyone on-screen. Though Matt seemed to be just as in love with Michelle as the rest of Bachelor Nation when the episode began, things took a turn after he had a difficult conversation with his mother, Patty.

“People fall in and out of love, and love is not the end-all, be-all,” she warned him, which made Matt realize that he had doubts about his relationship with Michelle. And once the teacher gifted him with custom “Mr. & Mrs. James” jerseys — since they would be “teammates” in life — Matt realized he had to be honest about what he was feeling. “I’m having doubts. And I shouldn’t be having any doubts about that, we’re like a day or two away [from a proposal],” he told Michelle.

“This is the first time that I’ve felt any type of thing outside of wanting to be with you forever, and having any doubt in my mind at this point for me is scary,” Matt continued. Despite wanting to “push through” those feelings, Matt finally admitted that “I don’t think I can get there with you,” leaving both Michelle and the audience at home completely devastated.

More to come ...