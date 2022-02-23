Snowfall’s Damson Idris Has Been Linked To Rappers & A Love Island Star

Damson Idris will finally reveal what Franklin Saint’s been up to when Snowfall Season 5 premieres on Feb. 23, but Idris’ personal life remains a mystery to fans. Much like his onscreen character, Idris, 30, has been good at keeping his love life private. But while it doesn’t seem like he currently has a girlfriend, he has been linked to a few famous rappers in the past. Here’s everything to know about Idris’ rumored love interests, including Saweetie and a former Love Island reality star.

On Nov. 8, the Black Mirror actor sparked speculation that he was seeing the “Tap In” rapper after he shared an Instagram Story of Saweetie playing the piano while barefoot at his place. Idris wrote, “My teacher.” The two burst out laughing in the clip after Saweetie attempted Beethoven’s “Für Elise,” and he also said, “I wish I could play.” Saweetie then reposted the clip to her own Stories, further fueling the gossip mill.

On Feb. 9, Saweetie posted a close-up photo of herself cradling someone’s face, and her fans immediately played detective. While some speculated the man in the shot was Idris, many other names were thrown around, making some think she was seeing a new man.

On Feb. 14, Saweetie cleared the rumors (sort of) when she released the music video for her new single, “Closer.” The man in question was actually one of the actors in the video, not Idris or another mystery man. Neither Idris nor Saweetie have addressed their rumored romantic connection, but Saweetie has been open about her previous relationships, so it’s possible fans could eventually get an update if something were to happen between them.

Idris was also very briefly linked to another rapper, DreamDoll, in April of last year when the two were photographed beside each other at an Oscars after-party. According to The Shade Room, Idris shut down the rumors swiftly. “Ok. So don’t pose near women because then we are apparently married,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. DreamDoll also responded with a tweet, saying, “Imma start nodding my head to say hi to guys y’all steady assuming shit.”

In July of 2020, The Daily Mail reported that Idris was spotted with Love Island reality star Montana Brown at a beach in Cannes. While Idris remained mum about the rumor, Brown eventually cleared it up on her own by becoming Instagram official with someone else a month later.

As you can see, much of Idris’ public dating history consists of multiple unconfirmed rumors based on a few pictures and videos. In April 2021, Idris told The Guardian that he was single, joking, “Yeah, I’m one of the unlucky ones. But I want six kids, so I better get moving!” But if he has started dating someone since then, he’s been really good at keeping it a secret.