The long-awaited fourth series of The Crown will document Lady Diana Spencer's meeting and eventual marriage to Charles, along with the births of Prince William and Prince Harry. Newcomer Emma Corrin will join Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth), Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip), and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) on the star studded line up. But how does her own life match up to that of Princess Dianas? Is Emma Corrin dating anyone at the moment?

The Crown is Corrin’s first major starring role, and so not a lot is publicly known about her life before being cast in it. However, in the build up to the release of Series 4 this Sunday (November 15) the actor has reportedly been linked to One Direction alum and star-in-his-own-right Harry Styles.

The pair – who reportedly met at one of Styles’ gigs last year – share the same stylist, Harry Lambert, as well as having mutual friends, “so it's quite a nice link between them,” a source told The Sun. “They’re both private people so no one seems to realise they are actually mates.”

But while Corrin, 24, and the “Watermelon Sugar” hitmaker, 26, are getting closer as friends, there is reportedly “nothing romantic” between the pair. Corrin expects her life to change dramatically when The Crown airs this Sunday “so it's nice to have pals like Harry who know how to deal with fame,” per The Sun.

Having already been featured in a number of magazines, including fronting the October issue of British Vogue, Corrin knows her time in the shadows is limited. Ready to be thrust into the limelight, the actor has previously said that she would rather “navigate” the changes in her life on her own. Corrin told Stella magazine that she doesn’t want a boyfriend because she’d rather “take care” of herself at the moment.