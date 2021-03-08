It appears that Emma Corrin has found her onscreen niche. After stealing scenes and breaking hearts as Princess Diana in The Crown’s fourth season, the recent Golden Globe winner has booked her next gig. Corrin’s follow-up to The Crown is the romantic film Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Variety reports. According to the outlet, this new project shares a lot of DNA with her role in Netflix’s The Crown, for which she won a Critics’ Choice Award on March 7. In both, Corrin plays an upper-class woman who finds herself married to the wrong man and seeking refuge in extramarital activities.

But despite those plot similarities, the 25-year-old has been open about her willingness to leave the Princess of Wales behind. "Though I'm sad I only did one series, I always knew that was all I was signing on for, and I played her from 16 to 28. I took her from girl to woman, and I loved that arc," Corrin told The Guardian in January. "But I'm also quite pleased to move on. The industry loves to pigeonhole. The sooner I can move away from doing posh English, the better, even though that's what I am." (Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown.)

Ahead, everything we know about Corrin’s movie, including the scandalous book it’s based on.

What is Lady Chatterley’s Lover about?

Much like the highly-publicized courtship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Lady Chatterley’s Lover enjoyed its fair share of controversy. The book on which the movie will be based was written by D.H. Lawrence and published in the 1920s. Lady Chatterley’s Lover tells the story of a wealthy titular woman “who finds herself married to a man she doesn’t love and engages in a torrid affair with a gamekeeper on their English estate,” according to Variety. After its publication in Italy and France, the romance novel was barred from being printed in the United States because of obscenity.

At the time, Lady Chatterley’s Lover’s frank depictions of sexuality caused quite the stir, and booksellers faced jail time if they were caught selling it, per The Washington Post. Reed Smoot, a Republican Senator from Utah in the 1930s, even argued that the book was “written by a man with a diseased mind and a soul so black that he would even obscure the darkness of hell.” Alas, the book found its way to a U.S. audience in 1959 and was labeled “The Book That Brought Good Sex Writing to the Masses” by The New Republic.

Who is in the Lady Chatterley’s Lover cast?

No other casting announcements for Corrin’s movie have been made, but the behind-the-scenes team is shaping up. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, who helmed episodes of Mrs. America and The Act, will direct the project from a script by David Magee (Life of Pi). Producers on the project include Laurence Mark (The Greatest Showman), Pete Czernin, and Graham Broadbent (both Emma.).

When will Lady Chatterley’s Lover be released?

An official premiere date for Lady Chatterley’s Lover is TBD. But Corrin is also prepping for a role alongside Harry Styles in the’90s romantic drama My Policeman, Deadline reported in February. She reportedly nabbed the role after Lily James was originally cast last fall.

This post will be updated with the trailer as well as additional plot and cast details as more information on Lady Chatterley’s Lover becomes available.