The year 2022 has already been an especially good year for Harry Styles stans — from the continuation of Love on Tour to the celebrated release of Harry’s House (its lead single “As It Was” has spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100). And there’s more to come this fall, when two Styles-starring movies will be making their debut. First is September’s Don’t Worry Darling, anticipated as much for its reported behind-the-scenes drama as for the IRL relationship between Styles and director Olivia Wilde.

Then comes My Policeman, the period romance that promises to be similarly steamy — in fact, as Styles told Howard Stern, it features his first scene sans clothing ever. “There’s no peen in the final cut,” he clarified, but “there’s bum bum.” But those specifics aside, what is My Policeman all about? Here’s everything you need to know about the rest of the My Policeman cast, plot, trailer, and photos teasing the 1950s drama.

My Policeman Cast

In addition to Styles — as the titular policeman Tom Burgess — the My Policeman cast includes The Crown’s Emma Corrin as teacher Marion, and Peaky Blinders’ David Dawson as museum curator Patrick Hazelwood. In a June 9 first look, director Michael Grandage opened up to Vanity Fair about casting Styles — and why it’s a pretty meta choice. “This story is about two people that are in love with Tom, slightly obsessed with him,” he said. “Harry — the world is so transfixed on him, on his every move.” The director added that Style’s limited acting experience was a benefit to the project. “Because he hasn’t done much, he hasn’t developed the ability to work out tricks or even lie,” Grandage explained. “He can only do it truthfully and as he knows it.”

My Policeman Trailer

On Sept. 7, Prime Video dropped the official My Policeman trailer. It features a closer look at the love triangle — including intimate moments, travels (including a trip to Venice), and a glimpse at their future selves, too. At one point, Styles’ character yells in frustration at Patrick. “You know nothing about being married so stop telling me what I’m supposed to think about it,” he says.

My Policeman Plot

Tom is in a relationship with Marion, while also having a private affair with Patrick. “Forced to repress his true feelings, he decides to marry Marion, and as tensions rise between the married couple, Patrick’s life ends up in shambles,” Vanity Fair notes of Tom, who is not out.

Amazon Studios

Per an official synopsis from Prime Video, the film will also flash to the future of the trio — who “are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.” If you aren’t too spoiler-averse, you can figure out how the love triangle ends before even watching the movie because My Policeman is based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name.

My Policeman Premiere Date

My Policeman will be released in theaters Oct. 21. It will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Nov. 4.

This post will be updated with additional details as more information on My Policeman becomes available.