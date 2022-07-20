Hayley Squires’ Love Life Is Something Of A Mystery

Best known for her performances in Call the Midwife, The Essex Serpent, Adult Material, and I, Daniel Blake, Hayley Squires has become one of the biggest names in the sphere of British acting. Now, along with an upcoming appearance in the BBC’s Great Expectations, Squires plays the co-lead in the TV adaptation of Lucy Kirkwood’s Maryland. But, what is there to know about the actor’s real-life off-screen, and who is Hayley Squires dating?

The BAFTA-nominated actor seems to keep details of her love life away from the spotlight. At present, it doesn’t appear that Squires is in a relationship - and her presence on social media doesn’t offer any indication either way.

Although generally tight-lipped about her dating life, Squires revealed to the Guardian back in 2017 that the breakdown of a past relationship inspired her to get a new tattoo. “I’d been romantically involved with somebody for a little while, and it had driven me a bit nuts,” she explained.

In the same interview, the actor disclosed that some of her past “romantic relationships” taught her to take a calmer approach to life, during a period when she wanted to “argue with everyone.”

As for her latest on-screen projects, Squires stars in the BBC adaptation of Lucy Kirkwood’s celebrated Royal Court Play, Maryland. Co-directed by acclaimed documentary-maker Brian Hill, the 30-minute drama tackles the violence that women are forced to deal with in their everyday lives and is inspired by recent real-life events - including the tragic murders of British women Sarah Everard, Bibaa Henry, Nicole Smallman, and Sabina Nessa.

BBC

The drama centres on two individual Marys, played by Squires and The Marvels star Zawe Ashton, who meet at a police station after both suffering a sexual assault. The two lead stars are joined in the Maryland cast by Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays and Justine Mitchell, who portray the characters of police constable Moody and PC Eddowes, respectively.

Maryland airs on Wednesday, July 20 at 10:05 p.m. on BBC Two.