If You Loved Booksmart, Stream These 13 Coming-Of-Age Movies Next

Booksmart presented a beautiful, honest depiction of two young women coming of age. And that's why finding movies like Booksmart streaming now is no easy task. The movie, which stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as best friends Amy and Molly, focuses on the duo finally sampling the high school party scene the night before their graduation, after spending most of their teen years hitting the books. The movie has everything you want in a high school comedy, from poignant friendship moments to the messy, hilarious results of the two party novices getting into trouble. While, nothing is exactly like Booksmart, there are certainly a few movies out there that come close.

If you're in the mood for more teens-behaving-badly, fortunately, there are plenty of movies to choose from. While Booksmart is pretty fresh for nailing the high school experience from two girls’ perspectives, teen movies as a genre have a long and storied tradition. And Amy and Molly are far from the first Hollywood high school students to partake in one last hurrah before graduation.

In an interview with Refinery29, Feldstein explained that the movie's realism is what makes it funny. "Every comedy is rooted in a real truth, and typically a painful one of sorts," she said. "In Booksmart, the friendship between Molly and Amy is not always the easiest. And when they realize that, it’s so painful!" While so many high school movies portray the growing pains felt by their protagonists, not all of them balance those aches so seamlessly with high school rebellion and some good old-fashioned hell-raising. Whether they're portraying hardcore partying or the more gut-wrenching parts of growing up, these movies all feature some aspect of what you can expect from Booksmart.

1 Lady Bird A24 Feldstein's role in Lady Bird is pretty different from her character in Booksmart, but both movies explore the various trials and triumphs of high school friendship in their own ways. Stream it on Netflix.

2 The Perks of Being a Wallflower Roadshow Films Charlie is a wallflower who lurks at the edge of his school's social scene until two older students invite them into their group. Like Booksmart, this movie is all about finding your people and making the most out of the high school experience. It also happens to include a remarkable performance by Emma Watson. Stream it on Netflix.

3 Dude Anne Marie Fox/Netflix Awkwafina and Lucy Hale are just a couple of the actors playing a group of high school grads who want to live their best lives before they go off to college in this Netflix movie. Sound familiar? Stream it on Netflix.

4 The Outcasts Netflix Amy and Molly feel a bit like outcasts in their high school thanks to spending all of their time actually studying. In this 2017 movie, two nerdy friends decide to unite every student who feels like an outcast in order to upend the social order of their school. Stream it on Netflix.

5 Someone Great Sarah Shatz/Netflix Although they're not graduating from high school, the three friends in this movie will remind you of Amy and Molly in the way that they lift each other up and force each other out of their comfort zones when necessary. Stream it on Netflix.

6 The Edge Of Seventeen STX Films Just as Amy and Molly face some friendship snafus in Booksmart, Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) and Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) face a great rift in their tight friendship in this acclaimed dramedy. Stream it on Hulu.

7 Orange County Paramount In this riotous comedy starring Colin Hanks, Catherine O'Hara, Jack Black, and more, Hanks's character desperately attempts to get into his dream college after first being rejected, resulting in a wild night filled with silly misadventures. Stream it on Hulu.

8 Ghost World United Artists Before Booksmart there was Ghost World, a movie about two recent graduates and best friends navigating adulthood for the first time. When one of them begins seeing an older man, the two disaffected teens have to deal with a rift in their friendship. Streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime.

9 Girls Just Want To Have Fun RLJ Entertainment This 1985 Sarah Jessica Parker dance movie is a cornerstone of the canon, featuring a great soundtrack and killer moves, just like Booksmart. Stream it on Hulu.

10 Dazed And Confused Another movie from the past, which arguably hasn't aged as well as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, is Dazed and Confused, which presents the character David Wooderson (Matthew McConaughey), who says perhaps one of the creepiest lines in movie history: "That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age." Ew! Fortunately, he's framed as a burnout, not a hero. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

11 The Last Summer Dan Henterly/Netflix Some of TV's best teen show actors star in this melancholy ode to the last summer before college, including KJ Apa, Maia Mitchell, and Tyler Posey. Full of interconnected stories, this little Netflix movie beautifully captures the varied reactions the teens have to leaving high school behind. Stream it on Netflix.

12 Can't Hardly Wait Columbia Pictures The graduating class of 1998 have one final night to make all of their high school fantasies come true in this last bash favorite. Can't Hardly Wait also holds the special distinction of featuring a truly eclectic collection of '90s stars from Jennifer Love Hewitt to Clea Duvall. Stream it on Netflix.