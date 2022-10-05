In an update that will likely thrill anyone with who’s still missing Love Island, one half of this year’s winning couple is set to return to our screens. Only this time, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will be taking to the ice alongside a whole host of celebrity faces. Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Oct. 5, Ekin-Su shared: “I can't wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice.” At the time of writing, the Love Islander is the third celebrity signed up to appear on the hotly-anticipated series. Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be returning as the hosts, with judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo expected to return. See the confirmed names connected to Dancing On Ice 2023, below.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Arguably the most fascinating contestant from Love Island 2022 , Cülcüloğlu is an actor and model, who previously starred in Turkish soap operas. Since winning the reality show with her partner Davide Sanclimenti, the 28-year-old has experienced major career highs. Ekin-Su and David are set to star in their own ITV2 travel show, Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, where the pair will visit each other’s hometowns in Italy and Turkey. Davide turned down Dancing On Ice to focus on other avenues, but Cülcüloğlu is thrilled to join. You can follow her journey via her Instagram profile, @EkinSuOfficial.

John Fashanu

Best known for his football career that spanned from 1978 to 1995, John Fashanu, is set to show off his moves on the ice. The former Wimbledon F.C. player is no stranger to reality TV, having appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

On joining Dancing On Ice, the 60-year-old said: “I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive. I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for, but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge.” Watch the ex-footballer announce his appearance on social media, here: @TheRealJohnFashanu.

Patsy Palmer

Former EastEnders actor Patsy Palmer, who currently lives in Malibu, California, with her partner and three children, has joined the show for a special reason. “The pact I made to myself when I turned 50, which I did this year, is that I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years,” Palmer said on ITV’s This Morning, adding that she loves ice skating, but isn’t necessarily good at it. You can find the actor on Instagram, here: @PatsyPalmerOfficial.