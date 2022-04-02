Leah Brotherhead Has A Lot In Common With Her 'Hullraisers' Character

Adapted from the hit Israeli show Little Mom, Channel 4’s chaotic new comedy Hullraisers delves into the lives of three working class women as they juggle their demanding family life and careers, while trying to have a bit of fun in the process. The new series, which “celebrates female talent, both on and off screen,” features an all-star female cast: Sinead Matthews portrays Paula, opposite Leah Brotherhead’s Toni, and Taj Atwal’s Rana. But, who is Leah Brotherhead?

Like her Hullraisers character, the British actor originally hails from Hull, East Yorkshire. Brotherhead graduated from the East 15 acting school and won the BBC Radio Carleton Hobbs Bursary Award in 2010. Her first onscreen role arrived the following year in 2011, when she appeared in the short film Jess//Jim, and went on to star in the long-running BBC medical dramas Casualty and Doctors, ITV2’s Zomboat, BBC’s White Gold, and, more recently, in Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton, as Joanna. Brotherhead has appeared in several West End and Broadway productions, too, including in the Tony-nominated adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall.

As previously mentioned, Brotherhead will star in Channel 4’s new comedy Hullraisers, as the “big-hearted tornado of chaos” Toni, an aspiring actress, wife, and mother, who dreams of leaving Hull behind. “Like many of us, she’s caught between being the person she once was and the person she’s becoming,” the Channel 4 synopsis reads.

Penned by Lucy Beaumont, Anne-Marie O’Connor (Trollied, Mum), and Caroline Moran (Raised By Wolves), the series also stars Line of Duty’s Taj Atwal as Rana, and The Crown’s Sinead Matthews as Paula, among others.

Speaking of the new series, Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, Jack Bayles, teased that Hullraisers is “a show with huge heart and a joke rate to match the feels.”