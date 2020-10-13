Lily James' Dating Life In 2020 Is Pretty Complicated

Between her links to a Marvel superhero and a faux member of the British royal family, English actor Lily James’ dating life has been a major source of interest among tabloids and fans, especially since she was reportedly spotted getting close to her co-star Dominic West, who is very married. So, who is the Baby Driver actor currently dating in 2020? It’s hard to pinpoint since James is notoriously private about the details of her love life, never indulging the masses with confirmations of her relationship. Still, James has been linked to some of your favorite actors on both the big and small screen.

James was presumed to be linked to West after the two were spotted getting cozy in Rome on Sunday, Oct. 11, but West, a married man, appeared to have squashed such rumors after he and his landscape designer wife Catherine FitzGerald posed for photos outside of their home on Tuesday, Oct. 13, holding up a sheet of paper that read, “Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you.”

Prior to the debacle with West, James had been linked to The Crown actor Matt Smith. James and Smith met in 2014 while filming Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and romance rumors emerged after the two were spotted at the Cannes Film Festival together that same year. The duo then made a number of red carpet appearances together, such as the 2015 red carpet premiere of James’ film Cinderella. And in 2018, James offered rare insights into the relationship in an interview with Marie Claire UK, opening up about some of the challenges the two face with their nonstop actor schedules.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

“You have to trust that things won’t go away if you stop for a bit. I haven’t really stopped, and I don’t think that’s a feasible way to work,” James said. “For me, eventually, that’s not the lifestyle I want.” She added, “That’s not only with regards to my relationship with Matt, but with my friends and family. There’s so much you miss. That’s why I know I can’t keep working at this intensity. I finish a job; Matt starts one.”

While the two were presumed to be engaged after James was spotted with a ring on that finger, the rumors were inevitably squashed after the two fueled breakup rumors in December 2019. (They were spotted together in March of 2020, briefly fueling reunion rumors.) Fast forward to July, though, and James sparked romance rumors again — this time with Captain America actor Chris Evans after the two were spotted out together in London. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last month, James wouldn’t confirm nor deny her relationship with Evans, but offered some sage advice that she would give her younger self: “Don’t be obsessed by boys! Hang out with your girl mates,” she said. “And don’t take everything so seriously — be kind to yourself."