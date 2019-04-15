Sebastian Stan Is Reportedly Dating A Normal People Star

Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan isn’t usually public about his relationships. Still, he’s been linked to a few women over the last decade, including Glee’s Dianna Agron, his Once Upon a Time co-star Jennifer Morrison, Revenge star Margarita Levieva, and most recently Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones.

According to The Daily Mail, Stan and Onieva were spotted holding hands on the beach in Ibiza in July 2020. As the year progressed, so did their relationship. Paparazzi photos of the two engaging in PDA continued to trickle out, including some from their romantic trip to Tulum, Mexico in November. The latest picture of them together surfaced in December 2020 as they picked up lunch to-go, but then sightings seemed to abruptly stop.

That could be due to Hollywood finally ramping up pandemic-friendly production, sending them both off to work with less time to spend together. But some speculate that they might have broken up, because Stan was recently spotted getting friendly with Edgar-Jones, his new co-star and on-screen love interest. (This wouldn’t be Stan’s first on-set romance, having dated Morrison and his Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester.) As recently as March 6, Stan and Edgar-Jones were seen spending the weekend together in Vancouver where they’re filming the upcoming thriller Fresh.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

The two reportedly explored the city together taking photographs, per The Sun, and ended up at a steakhouse where they had drinks and conversation at the bar. “Daisy and Sebastian seemed very friendly and were constantly laughing,” an observer told The Sun. “He seemed very taken with her and touched her arm a lot.”

The week prior, The Sun reported that Stan and Edgar-Jones were growing close on set, always giggling and having fun between kissing scenes. “Sebastian has told friends that he thinks Daisy’s a bright spark and set for a massive career in Hollywood,” a source told the publication. “He can’t believe she’s so young as she’s so talented and mature. They get on really well.” Stan was also spotted leaving flowers outside of Edgar-Jones’ apartment before the Golden Globes, per The Sun.

It’s very possible that the two are just new friends getting to know each other, but it’s worth noting that Edgar-Jones is newly single; she announced her breakup from her boyfriend of two years, Tom Varey, in early February. “Daisy has been inundated with opportunities and feels she has to put them first,” a source told PageSix. “They were sad they couldn’t make it work, but are still close and there’s no hard feelings.”

Stan hasn’t commented about where his relationship with Onieva stands. But as we’ve learned, official statements aren’t really his style.