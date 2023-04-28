Lizzy Caplan’s latest television show is the Paramount+ remake of the 1987 thriller film Fatal Attraction. In the show, Caplan stars as Alex Forrest, who has a fiery affair with a married man (portrayed by Joshua Jackson) that becomes dangerous. Caplan’s relationship IRL is nothing like the one she becomes entangled in throughout this TV series. However, fans may still wonder: Is Lizzy Caplan, the woman behind the iconic Janis Ian, married IRL? Indeed, she is.

Caplan met her husband, Tom Riley, in January 2015 while she was filming the Brad Pitt WWII drama Allied in London. Riley is an actor, known for roles in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, The Nevers, and Da Vinci’s Demons.

The couple made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2016 Prague Opera Ball. Six months later, they were reportedly engaged. Us Weekly claimed that Riley had proposed to her in New York City in May 2016, but the pair managed to keep things under wraps until July. Riley told Telegraph in an October 2016 interview that he prefers to keep things private. “The idea of being a ‘power couple’ or in a relationship that is a ‘brand’ is just so unappealing to me,” he said.

Riley and Caplan got married in 2017 on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Fellow actors James Marsden, Dave Franco, Octavia Spencer, Chris Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, and Lily Collins were reportedly among the celebrity guests at their nuptials.

Tom Riley and Lizzy Caplan in 2016. Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

Caplan and Riley’s family grew when they became parents to their son Alfie in 2021. They’ve kept things pretty quiet throughout the years about their family, but Caplan gave fans insight into her personal life in 2022 when promoting Fleishman Is In Trouble.

Speaking to Grazia, the actor gushed about her child. “There are moments where you’re just watching this little person do a thing and you’re just beaming at him and you don’t even realize you’re beaming until maybe you see a picture of yourself watching him do this thing and you realize, ‘Oh my, I’m smiling so much right now,’” she said. “I was smiling without being totally aware that I’m smiling — it’s like this unrivaled pure joy.”

Caplan also spoke about why she and Riley became parents later in life. “We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this,” she said. “And it’s just so much more mind-blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it. That’s been our experience.” She also called Riley the “father of the century.”

Tom Riley and Lizzy Caplan in 2023. David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

“Motherhood’s good stuff,” she concluded the interview. “Highly recommend. 10 out of 10 would recommend.”