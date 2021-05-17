Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo Isn’t Opposed To Dating Fans

Months later, Emily In Paris remains one of the most polarizing shows on Netflix. From “ringarde” Emily’s genuinely upsetting French and constant scoffing at the country’s culture to how Netflix reportedly treated the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to a lavish press trip in the hopes of landing Golden Globe nominations, the series remains a hot topic. One thing most Emily In Paris fans can throw their support to, though, is Lucas Bravo, aka the actor who plays Emily’s neighbor Gabriel. Immediately after the show premiered, Bravo was praised as Netflix’s latest heartthrob, and par for the course, inquiring minds want to know what his relationship status is. Though Gabriel’s love life and relationship with Camille gets more complicated as the episodes go on, Bravo’s personal life is much less dramatic.

In October 2020, Bravo said he was single, and he made it clear that ideally, he wouldn’t date a costar in order to keep the personal and professional separate. “Once you step on set, it’s a workplace, and I want to keep it professional,” he told Glamour last fall. I mean, you never know what can happen, but I really try as much as possible to focus on the story we have to tell and the performance and the character.”

Dating fans is another story, though, as he’s not ruling that out just yet. Humbly, he said he doesn’t have any admirers and couldn’t fairly assess the hypothetical situation. “I don’t really have fans, so I don’t know,” he laughed. (Surely, at least some of his 1.3 million Instagram followers would beg to differ.) “That is a question I will maybe answer some other time,” he continued.

When it comes to what Bravo is looking for in a relationship, he noted that his favorite thing is open communication and when his partner greets him for the day with a “cuddly, tender … just a sweet wake-up.”

While Bravo keeps his personal life private, he did give some insight into how his compares to Gabriel’s. Speaking about the love triangle between Emily, Gabriel, and Camille, Bravo revealed if he’s ever had a threesome. “I’ve never experienced one, but I guess it’s a reality and it’s not even in France,” he told SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show. “I think it’s everywhere. It depends on connections and the situation, you know, anything can happen sometimes. You know, your life can do a 180 in just one second, one hour and anything’s possible.”

And as for what’s in store for his Netflix character, Bravo hinted there could be a threesome with Emily and Camille in Gabriel’s future. During an October 2020 Cosmopolitan interview, he said, “We planted a few seeds about different characters. Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she’s like, ‘I’m not sorry.’ And then when they’re in bed, and I’m liking the picture, it’s all little seeds.” He added, “Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren [Star] wants this second season to be really open-minded.”