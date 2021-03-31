Ever since the phenomenal success of Season 1 of Bridgerton and all of its steamy romance, fans of actor Regé-Jean Page’s have been eagerly waiting to see whether the actor would take on a new suitor (and hoping it might be them). Alas, it appears the British actor is in a serious relationship.

The 31-year-old was amongst the winners at the 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards for his portrayal of the dashing Duke of Hastings and appeared at the event with his girlfriend, Emily Brown, by his side. But who is the (enviable) Emily Brown, and how did the two get together?

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

In a rare sighting, the couple stepped out hand-in-hand in matching tailoring at the glamorous GQ event on Sept. 1, where Page took home the award for Standout Performance of the Year.

Page’s pre-Bridgerton dating history is relatively unknown, and the couple has kept most details about their relationship private. Page was first spotted in London with Brown just before Valentine’s Day 2021 and at the time a source close to Page told Entertainment Tonight that the two were indeed a couple.

Neither have spoken publicly about their relationship, though the Daily Mail reported that the pair bought a home together in February 2020. Per Us Weekly, Brown is from England, plays football part-time for charity organization Football Beyond Borders, and has also worked as a copywriter for several brands, including Nike, Uber, and Converse.

Before his relationship went public, Page was quick to squash rumours that his onscreen chemistry with co-star Phoebe Dynevor translated into real-life romance. “I think everything you need to know is on camera,” he said in an interview with Access Hollywood. “That's why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew came off the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the spark words, the script and the material are more than enough.”

Dynevor also shut down any speculation that the steamy on-screen romance could be the real thing. “I’d love to say there was really something between us,” Dynevor told You Magazine in February 2021. “But no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work.”

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dynevor continued, “We have a really professional working relationship. I’m glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further.” The actor also noted that she understands the fan speculation about her and Page. “People really root for us. We have to say we’re actors, we’re doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic,” she added. “But at a certain point, you have to say ‘no.’”

Super-fans may be disappointed that Page is off the market, but they can still enjoy his suggestive turn as the Duke (especially that spoon scene). Season 1 of Bridgerton was a runaway success, with Netflix sharing that the show was streamed by over 82 million households as of Jan. 27. Page’s performance has also been met with critical acclaim, earning him NAACP image award for Outstanding Actor as well as nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the forthcoming 2021 Screen Actors’ Guild Awards – and, of course, his win at the GQ Man of the Year awards.