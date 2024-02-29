The internet is trying to figure out who hurt Rebecca Ferguson. During a recent episode of Josh Smith’s Reign podcast, the actor revealed that an “absolute idiot of a co-star” would scream at her on set and make her walk away crying.

“I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at,” said Ferguson, who stars in Dune: Part Two. “But because this person was No. 1 on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. No one had my back. This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with?’ What is this?’ And I stood there, just breaking.”

She explained how she handled the situation. Despite feeling “so scared,” she confronted said actor and told them to leave her set.

“I looked at this person, and I said, ‘You can F off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” she recalled. “And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.’ And I said, ‘But the person can turn around and I can act to the back [of their] head.’ And I did.”

While she did rule out two co-stars (listed below), Ferguson wouldn’t divulge the actor’s name or the movie they were filming, leading social media users to investigate every person she’s ever worked with. Here are all the actors who’ve responded to her story, or who she’s individually ruled out.

“Not Tom Cruise”

Rebecca Ferguson and Tom Cruise attend the Mission: Impossible - Fallout Premiere on July 12, 2018 in Paris, France. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

On the Reign podcast, she clarified that it was “not Tom Cruise,” who she worked with on the Mission: Impossible saga.

Ferguson Said It Wasn’t Hugh Jackman

She also confirmed that it wasn’t her Greatest Showman co-star, Hugh Jackman.

Emily Blunt’s Rep Shared A Statement

Paula Hawkins, Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, and Haley Bennett attend the World Premiere of The Girl On The Train on September 20, 2016 in London, England. David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Blunt’s representative gave a statement to the Daily Mail saying that that it wasn’t Blunt: “Rebecca and Emily are friends and there’s nothing but love between them.”

Dwayne Johnson Tweeted Support

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who worked with Ferguson on Hercules, also implied that it wasn’t him by sending a message of support to her on Twitter. “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to bullsh*t,” he wrote. “Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this.”

She Follows Ryan Reynolds On Instagram

Ryan Reynolds and Rebecca Ferguson at the premiere of Life on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Austin, TX. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Internet sleuths noticed that Ferguson follows her Life co-star, Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram, which led some to assume she hadn’t been talking about him.

The Dune: Part Two Cast Gets Ruled Out

Anya Taylor-Joy, Souheila Yacoub, Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, and Lea Seydoux arrive for the premiere of Dune: Part Two on February 25, 2024, in New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ferguson also said the story came from a film she did “in the last 10 or 12 years,” meaning that it likely wasn’t anyone in Dune: Part Two, which she’s currently promoting. This rules out co-stars like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Josh Brolin.