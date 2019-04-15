Marvel fans know that Sebastian Stan portrays The Avengers' resident, mysterious Winter Soldier. But outside of the MCU, Stan is just as secretive — when it comes to his love life, that is. If you're wondering who Sebastian Stan is dating in 2019, the actor typically stays mum when it comes to the whole subject, but there are some intriguing details out there.

While Stan is not currently publicly linked to anyone, in the past, he's been connected to various TV stars. Back in 2008, he reportedly started dating his Gossip Girl costar Leighton Meester. The two would later call it quits in 2010. Stan was then linked to Dianna Agron in 2011, with the couple reportedly dating for a short time before breaking up at the end of the year, according to Us Weekly. After that, the action star reportedly moved on with Jennifer Morrison, whom he supposedly dated from 2012 to 2013.

Most recently, Us Weekly reported that Stan was dating former Revenge star Margarita Levieva, but that was back in 2014. "They've been friends for awhile," a source told the publication at the time, "They're having fun together and seeing where it goes. They're both very art-minded and thoughtful people."

Aside from that, there aren't too many details about the pair's relationship, including whether they're even still an item at the moment. But interestingly enough, and unlike his other relationships, Stan has posted photos of himself and Levieva on Instagram from time to time, proving that they are (or were) the real deal.

Stan is so private when it comes to his personal life that it even caused a little bit of awkwardness with him, Priyanka Chopra, and Andy Cohen during a May 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live, according to Insider. During the episode, which took place prior to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May 19 nuptials, Cohen asked Chopra whether she would be bringing a date to the wedding. She replied, "There's a decision pending on that." The host then suggested that she bring Stan as her date.

Now, at the time, the former Quantico star was secretly dating her now-husband Nick Jonas, and as Chopra remarked on the WWHL episode, the Avengers star was "very unclear about his complicated [relationship] status." But, of course, since Cohen appeared unaware of that fact, he tried to set Chopra and Stan up (and tried to plan their royal wedding-themed first date, nonetheless).

In March, Chopra once again appeared on WWHL, also per Insider, and discussed the whole matter with the host, who said, "The funny thing is, [Chopra] was on with Sebastian Stan last time she was on and I was trying to set you two up and there were articles about your chemistry." The Isn't It Romantic star said, "I know, and everybody talked about it, and I was like, 'Oh my...' By then, I was dating Nick." She also added, jokingly, "Got me into trouble."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Like Chopra even said, Stan is a bit "unclear" when it comes to his current relationship status. But, it just goes to show you that the Captain America actor simply (and understandably) wants to keep his personal life private.