Hometowns on The Bachelor brought Zach Shallcross up and down the East Coast and to Texas, too, in his pursuit of narrowing down his final few women. The challenging week began on a positive note. “It’s all very exciting because I have four women that I have very strong connections with,” Zach said at the start of the March 13 episode.

There were the requisite bumps, of course (including an especially tense interrogation from Ariel Frenkel’s brother), but in general, Zach seemed to be in a good place with the remaining contestants and their families. Ultimately, only three women could accompany Zach to Krabi, Thailand for overnight dates — and Charity Lawson wasn’t one of them. So, what happened? And where is Charity after The Bachelor?

Charity’s family and friends warmly welcomed Zach during his visit to Columbus, Georgia, but they had some reservations about the process, and the other women involved. “Are you prepared to go through heartbreak again?” her brother asked. “Because when it happened before, I didn’t know if you were gonna be OK. And I did not like seeing you like that. Because you deserve the world.”

Later, Zach and Charity went out dancing — and despite initially wondering what the “best moment” to begin the love conversation would be, she decided to just go for it. “[Today] was so special, and I in a million years didn’t think I would be here,” she said between kisses. “I think it’s even safe to say that I’m honestly falling in love.”

But the next time they saw each other was at the rose ceremony, where Zach sent Charity home. “It was the morning of the rose ceremony when I woke up,” Zach tells Bustle. “And I was sick to my stomach immediately. I didn’t know what to do or who to send home. I didn’t think there was a way to even come to a decision. But inevitably, there was a rose ceremony that night, and I had to just make one.”

Zach adds that he’s usually “not someone that lives with regret,” but he had to follow his intuition. “I was thinking at that moment, like, I don’t know what to do.”

While driving away from her tearful goodbye with Zach, Charity was confused by his decision. “It makes no f*cking sense to me,” she said. “Sometimes that’s just the way life goes, and it sucks, but it just means I’m one step closer to finding who I need to be with.”

Indeed, according to recent reports, it seems that’s even more true than Charity might have known at the time. Spoilers ahead!

On March 6, Reality Steve wrote that Charity would likely be announced as the next Bachelorette. “Nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it, but from everything I’m hearing it’s going to be Charity,” he said.

In the meantime, according to Charity’s LinkedIn, she has been working at a child advocacy internship until just this month — aka, right in time for The Bachelorette’s reported filming start date.