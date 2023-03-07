Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season isn’t over quite yet, but with the remaining four women heading into hometown dates, it’s about that time when viewers start theorizing: who will be the next Bachelorette?

The official word hasn’t come from ABC yet, of course. But based on recent Bachelor/ette announcements, you can likely expect it to drop at the live finale special, After the Final Rose. If Zach’s season continues without any schedule tweaks, that will probably air in late March.

Fortunately, you don’t need to wait that long to narrow down who the next Bachelorette could be — even if you’re avoiding spoilers. As @bachelordata recently pointed out on Instagram, the majority of Bachelorette leads from the past 14 years were eliminated during the penultimate weeks of their respective Bachelor seasons. The next most likely elimination week was Week 10 (i.e., they were runner-up), followed by Week 7 and Week 8 sharing the No. 3 spot. Bottom line? It’s very likely that the woman who will be the next Bachelorette is still on the show.

That leaves Ariel Frenkel, Charity Lawson, Gabi Elnicki, and Kaity Biggar. All of them have forged some serious connections with Zach over the course of his season, so it’s easy to imagine any of them getting the chance to helm their own show.

If you’re done playing the guessing game, Reality Steve just shared a big report about the next Bachelorette. Potential spoilers ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Charity is the next Bachelorette. While the go-to franchise expert and spoiler provider acknowledged that “nothing is ever final until ABC officially announces it,” he seemed confident in the reveal. “I would expect this announcement to be made sometime in the next few weeks.”

Reality Steve has a good track record with these things, having correctly declared Zach the Season 27 Bachelor. He also guessed that Gabby Windey would be the Season 19 Bachelorette (though, of course, the twist that she wouldn’t be alone was announced later). Earlier, he reported that Charity would be eliminated after hometowns, with Kaity ultimately going on to get Zach’s final rose.

Interestingly, official Bachelor Nation channels have been leaning into the idea of Charity as Bachelorette — even if ABC hasn’t announced it yet. Charity recently appeared on Bachelor Happy Hour, where co-hosts and former Bachelorettes Michelle Young and Becca Kufrin voiced their support for the child and family therapist taking on the lead role. Michelle even offered to get Charity’s family ready for the process.

“Just let me know if you need me to fly to Georgia, so that I can start prepping your dad to see you on the screen a little bit longer,” she said, adding that she was “manifesting” Charity for the lead role. “But if you are with Zach, I wish you well. We can still be friends.”

Becca took it a step further. “I’m gonna be such a brat, I’m gonna say I hope it doesn’t work out — we want you for [Bachelorette].” Charity didn’t mind the tricky compliment, though. “That’s alright,” she said. “I love it.”

“Campaign, starting it now,” Michelle said. “We’re campaigning.”