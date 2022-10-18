When it comes to chaotic arrivals on Bachelor in Paradise, Peter Izzo was one of the biggest. The “pizzapreneur” from Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season once appeared to sue a fellow contestant for allegedly disparaging his pizza biz — so, yeah, it wasn’t too surprising when he started stirring things up on the beach.

After last week’s awkward date with Brittany Galvin, Pete blamed their lack of a connection on her, suggesting she had an “ulterior motive” during a conversation with his fellow Paradise men. “I do honestly feel like, in my gut, her intentions of being here are not to find a genuine connection,” he said, adding that she might be on the show to gain Instagram followers.

This week, in a bid to end Pete’s time on the show (and hopefully secure a rose), Casey Woods told Brittany about the rumors, suggesting she “confront him, and make sure he gets put on blast.”

Despite Brittany, Jill Chin, and Genevieve Parisi teaming up to tell Pete to just go home — because, at this point, there would be no love for him at the rose ceremony — he refused to self-eliminate, a confusing choice. As Jill put it: “Why? What do you want to do, enjoy the amenities? Like, I don’t get it.”

After Casey fainted due to the drama and left the beach in an ambulance, the remaining Paradise men took matters into their own hands. “If a damsel in distress needs some help, then I am going full Tarzan, and I will come to your rescue,” Jacob Rapini said. “He needs to learn some things about humility, really. Humility and respect.”

Once they approached, however, Pete immediately changed tune with a “You can’t fire me, I quit!” moment. “I gotta stop you right there, it’s not even like that, alright? I’m not leaving her on anybody’s terms but my terms,” he told the men. “This is my time. I’m saying goodbye.”

And thus, he left the beach after a short-lived stint in Paradise — but not without one final shoutout to his business, Peter’s Pizzeria, and an odd Italian goodbye: “Buongiorno, b*tches!” (As Jacob pointed out, the term actually means “Good morning.”)

Twitter naturally had plenty of thoughts re: Pete’s cheesy behavior.

For many users, at least one good thing did come out of all the Pizza Pete drama: the teamwork it took to send him home.