5 Burning Questions From The Book Of Boba Fett Premiere

The last time Star Wars fans saw Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen), they were killing Bib Fortuna during a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian Season 2. The Book of Boba Fett sees them trying to build on that momentum by ruling over Jabba the Hutt’s former territory and staking a name for themselves in the galaxy's underworld. But they’re laughably bad at being crime lords: they’re unable to understand a visiting vassal, spurned by the mayor’s assistant, and ambushed as soon as they visit the city of Mos Espa.

The two’s struggle to rule with respect, not fear, will clearly be an ongoing theme throughout the new Disney+ series. But is watching them build a criminal enterprise really all there is to the show? Details about the project were kept tightly under wraps ahead of the premiere, likely because there will be a major twist that sets Boba and Fennec down a certain path. For now, though, there are a lot of blanks left to fill in. Here are all the questions we have after the first episode.

Why Is Boba Fett On Tatooine?

Perhaps the most pressing question is why Boba Fett bothered to stay on Tatooine after retrieving his armor from Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. This is, after all, the same place where he nearly died in a sarlacc pit. And Tatooine is widely known as a miserable, backwater place; Luke Skywalker complained about it endlessly. So why does a famous bounty hunter want to become a mob boss there? Does it have to do with his relationship with the Sand People (which we’ll likely continue to see in flashbacks)? Or does he feel sympathy for the working class people, as the show hints when he regretfully looks away from a group of thugs roughing up a moisture farmer?

Disney+/Lucasfilm

What Is The Monster In Book of Boba Fett?

Aside from being arid and terrible, Tatooine is apparently home to a number of terrifying sand creatures. Near the end of the premiere episode, a giant four-armed lizard monster pops up and Boba only narrowly manages to kill it. This creature is new to the Star Wars universe, and it’s unclear if we’ll ever see more of its species. Regardless, just a few minutes of strutting around onscreen has cemented it as nightmare fuel.

Who Were The Assassins In Book Of Boba Fett?

As highly skilled bounty hunters, there’s no doubt that Boba and Fennec amassed a number of enemies even before they killed Bib Fortuna. But it’s not yet clear who sent the red-suited assassins that tried to take them out in broad daylight. A long-running fan theory is that the assassins work for Crimson Dawn, a criminal syndicate once led by Sith Lord Maul. This organization was central to the Solo: A Star Wars Story movie, and many viewers are hoping that the possible inclusion of Crimson Dawn means that its current leader, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), will show up as the main villain of the show.

Disney+/Lucasfilm

Will We See More Of Kamino and Jango Fett?

The show opens with Boba dreaming of Kamino, the watery planet where his father, Jango Fett, was first cloned. We also see a young Boba cradling Jango’s helmet on the battlefield. The last time Kamino was depicted in the Star Wars universe was in the animated series The Bad Batch, which showed how the cloning facilities, along with its largest city, were destroyed. But Kamino hasn’t been explored in live action since 2002’s Attack of the Clones, so it will be interesting to see if we get more flashbacks through Boba’s eyes.

How Is Max Rebo Doing?

Disney+/Lucasfilm

While the series sets up a number of intriguing questions surrounding Boba and Fennec, fans were quick to latch onto one character in particular during the premiere: Max Rebo, the little jazzy elephant who first appeared in the 1983 Return of the Jedi. Sure, it’s important to know if Boba will be able to keep his gang together and fend off a potentially even bigger crime lord who has way more experience running an empire than him. But more importantly: how is Max Rebo doing? Has he been booking gigs? And when is he going to show up again?