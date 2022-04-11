Celebs & Fans Support JoJo Siwa After She Wasn’t Invited To The Kids’ Choice Awards

Dancer and singer JoJo Siwa rose to fame on Lifetime’s Dance Moms, and grew into her own star after she started working with Nickelodeon. From appearances on shows like Make It Pop and network specials like Nickelodeon's Ultimate Halloween Costume Party to voice acting on Middle School Moguls, Siwa has spent her formative years at home on the Paramount-owned network.

But Siwa wasn’t at the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on April 9, and her fans noticed. The young singer took to Instagram to let her fans know that her absence at the show wasn’t her choice. “A lot of you have been asking why I'm not at the Nickelodeon Kid [sic] Choice Awards tonight, I don't want anyone to think it was my choice not to go.... I simply didn't get an invite:(,” her post read. Siwa didn’t offer any explanations or theories about why she was left off of the guest list, but she followed up with a story post that called out Nickelodeon for using one of her songs on the broadcast. “My song made the cut, but not me,” she said.

Siwa came out in early 2021, and while she hasn’t labeled her sexuality, she considers herself part of the LGBTQ+ community. On April 7, Siwa posted an entirely new look: The 18-year-old cut off her signature blonde locks in favor of a pixie cut. Siwa’s fans were quick to notice the timing between her revamped look and her snubbing from the Kids’ Choice Awards guest list, concluding that her identity may have played a role.

This isn’t the first time Siwa and Nickelodeon have butted heads. In September 2021, Siwa wrote in a now-deleted tweet that Nickelodeon was restricting her from performing certain songs on her D.R.E.A.M. Tour because they were original songs from the Paramount+ original movie The J Team. “These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???” she tweeted in another deleted post.

With quite a bit of friction between both parties, it’s hard to know what exactly made the network withhold a Kids’ Choice Award invitation, but Twitter certainly has thoughts. Below is a roundup of fan and celebrity reactions to her post, with many ringing their “homophobia siren.”

Users noted that Siwa was even nominated for this year’s Favorite Social Music Star award at the show, making her lack of an invite even less logical.

They also dunked on Nickelodeon, who “would be behind on rent” if it wasn’t for Siwa’s contributions to their shows over the years.

Sister network MTV’s Jersey Shore star Snooki chimed in on Siwa’s post, threatening to “write a note” to Nickelodeon, and fans were excited about the team-up.

Brian Austin Green, Kerry Washington, and Olivia Jade also offered their support in her Instagram post’s comment section.

Nickelodeon hasn’t commented on the controversy yet, but her fans are waiting for a statement.

Based on Siwa’s Twitter feed alone — where the singer has been retweeting reactions to this news — it seems she agrees with her fans.