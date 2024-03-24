The psychological horror film Immaculate is the stuff of nightmares. With its gore and jump-scares, it brings star Sydney Sweeney, not to mention moviegoers, on a wild ride. She’s a longtime fan of the genre, though, and perhaps ironically, her inspiration for making the bloody movie is genuinely touching.

Sydney’s Horror Education

Though Sweeney is new to producing horror flicks, she’s been watching them for years. Her dad, Steven, got her into the genre when she was a kid, she explained in an Instagram post on March 22. It was this shared love that inspired her to make Immaculate.

“started watching horror films with my dad that he liked, now we are watching horror films that I made,” she wrote. “thank you dad for showing me all the greats growing up, did this one for you.”

Sweeney’s dad isn’t on social media, but she joked that “the sentiment counts” and encouraged her fans to bring their own dads to see Immaculate. She also gave fans a look at the Sweeneys’ father-daughter movie date at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere. Thanks to her video from the event, we can see he had little idea of what to expect but really enjoyed it.

A Family Movie

According to Steven, Sweeney “likes to set [him] up for things that will surprise [him].” “I sat down to watch Euphoria once,” he said in her Instagram video. “That didn’t go so well.”

Apparently, she didn’t learn from the experience. Sweeney also brought her two grandmothers to the Immaculate premiere without warning them about the level of gore to come. “I was very nervous to see what they were going to think,” she told Entertainment Weekly afterward. “I got a few [reactions] of my Grandy leaning forward looking at me going, ‘Oh my God, Sydney.’”

Luckily, her grandmas had a better time as extras in the film. Sweeney told EW they had both dreamed of going to Italy, so she had them fly out for a week and appear in church scenes. “They got to see me work,” she said, “and I get to kind of cement that memory in film forever for me to be able to watch — it’s amazing.”

An Immaculate Experience

Her work on Immaculate was all-around memorable. In another Instagram post about the film on March 23, Sweeney made sure to thank her “entire cast and crew.” “I cant [sic] thank you enough for such an amazing experience,” she wrote in part. “none of this would have been possible without your trust, hard work, and fun crazy energy. watching this movie come to life after so many years has been a dream come true.”