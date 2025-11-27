This Wicked: For Good Theory Might Explain A Missing Fiyero & Elphaba Scene

There’s no chicer way to get around Oz than by broomstick — as Elphaba readily proves throughout Wicked: For Good. But while her mission to help the kingdom’s animals involved lots of flying solo, fans are pining for a scene that shows Fiyero and Elphaba riding the broom together.

A Dreamy Getaway

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette focused on Jonathan Bailey’s Fiyero, the actor excitedly lays out his production schedule. “Today’s really relaxed. I’m just gonna go on a little broomstick ride with dearest Cynthia [Erivo],” he tells the camera. “Should be great.”

The clip cuts to the pair on a broomstick together in costume, seemingly preparing to film. “It’s an Uber!” Bailey jokes.

But alas, there’s no such scene in the film. And fans are — as Elphaba might put it — stealing to the land of what might have been, wondering what that dreamy ride would have looked like.

As one fan cleverly wondered on X (formerly Twitter): “So you’re telling me we were robbed of a Fiyeraba version of the ‘Right Where You Want Me’ scene from Return to Halloweentown? We need the Wicked For Good extended cut.”

“Gutted they cut that,” wrote one viewer. Another pleaded: “RELEASE THE FIYERABA BROOM RIDE.”

Fans Have Theories

It appears that the scene would have likely taken place between the pair’s escape from Fiyero and Glinda’s almost-wedding. The relief and exhilaration and romantic tension they would have been feeling on the way to Elphaba’s “As Long as You’re Mine” hideaway?! Swoon.

But there might be a compelling reason why such a ride didn’t make the final cut of Wicked: For Good. As one fan pointed out on Reddit, it could have clashed with the scene that precedes “No Good Deed,” in which Fiyero urges Elphaba to fly away to protect herself from the Wizard’s soldiers.

“It would’ve been pretty silly to see Elphaba and Fiyero flying together to escape one situation and then later have Elphaba fly off on her own at a time where Fiyero’s life was in jeopardy,” the Redditor explained.

Another wondered if the cut scene might explain why Fiyero didn’t go with Elphaba to escape his imminent torture — “like he knew the broom couldn’t carry both their weights or it would slow them down too much,” they suggested.

Indeed, several fans were reminded of the Titanic door debate when speculating why Fiyero and Elphaba didn’t just ride to safety together. But like that tragic romance, there seems to be a pretty good reason why the pair couldn’t both hop on the broom. As one Redditor noted, “None of them is invulnerable or faster than a speeding bullet, so Fiyero holds Glinda at gunpoint until Elphaba is out of reach instead of them both being shot at the moment he tries to jump on the broom.”

Even if Fiyero and Elphaba’s broom ride didn’t make it to the theatrical cut of Wicked: For Good, it could theoretically see the light of day when the movie is available to watch at home.