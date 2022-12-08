Two years after signing a multi-year deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary is finally here. Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Dec. 8, explores the couple’s love story with the help of previously unseen photos and videos, as well as interviews with family and friends — including Meghan’s Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, her mom, Doria Ragland, and even her niece, Ashleigh Hale.

“We are grateful to have the ability to share our love story through such an esteemed creative team and with the global reach of Netflix,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement, via the streamer. “We hope it helps others to heal, and to feel inspired.”

The first half of the documentary stops at Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding and will be followed by three more hour-long episodes on Dec. 15. But will there be more Harry & Meghan episodes after Part 2?

For now, this does not seem likely. Netflix describes Harry & Meghan as a limited series with six parts. However, even though there aren’t plans in place for more episodes of Harry & Meghan, specifically, there’s definitely more to come from the couple. In 2020, they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix that, per The New York Times, may include docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming, in addition to more straightforward documentaries like we just saw with Harry & Meghan.

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” Meghan and Harry said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

For now, we know that Archewell Productions has a docuseries called Heart of Invictus in the works, based on the 2022 Invictus Games.

Meghan also told Variety that more relationship-based programming may be ahead. “So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story,” she said. “I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment.”

The duchess added that love “is really expansive,” and it isn’t limited to their relationship alone but to “partner love, self-love, [and] the love of community and family,” too. “We use that as the baseline of the kind of shows and documentaries we want out there,” she said.

Excitingly, Meghan said the couple also has some scripted ideas in the works. “It doesn’t always have to be so serious,” she said. “Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much. I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. And all the Julia Roberts rom-coms. We need to see those again.”

Just don’t expect to see Meghan in said rom-coms. “I’m done [acting],” she told the magazine. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”