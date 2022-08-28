Harry Styles’ VMAs history is not the same as it was. The “Late Night Talking” singer received an impressive six nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, the most nods he’s ever earned in one year, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for his smash hit “As It Was.” Styles ties with Doja Cat for the second most nominations this year, with Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Kendrick Lamar leading the pack with seven nods apiece. Usually, this level of recognition would mean that Styles would surely attend or even perform at the VMAs, but this may not be the case.

While Styles is nominated, he won’t physically be in attendance at the Aug. 28 event, as he has a previously scheduled Harry’s House residency show on the same day at New York’s Madison Square Garden, across the Hudson River from the VMAs in New Jersey. While there is a possibility that Styles could pre-record a remote performance or give an acceptance speech via satellite if he wins any awards, given his lack of history with the VMAs, it’s not a sure bet.

Styles has never attended or performed at the VMAs as a solo artist, meaning if he does perform remotely on his NYC stage, it would mark his solo VMAs debut. Styles has only taken the VMAs stage as a member of One Direction, who performed their hit “One Thing” at the 2012 ceremony. The boy band has also won every Moon Person they’ve ever been nominated for, including Best New Artist in 2012 and Song of the Summer in 2013, the latter of which prompted the crowd to boo for an unknown reason (perhaps they took Taylor Swift’s side in her split from Styles).

Unlike his former boy band, Styles has been nominated at the VMAs as a solo act multiple times, but he’s yet to win. His “Treat People With Kindness” video won Best Choreography in 2021, but the trophy went to choreographer Paul Roberts, not Styles. Given the success of Harry’s House, maybe he’ll be able to add a Moon Person to his collection at the 2022 VMAs.