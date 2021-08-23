TV & Movies

Most Of The Twilight Saga’s Worst Lines Weren’t Originally In The Books

Edward Cullen and Bella Swan weren’t just sparkly. They were also extremely cringey.

By Jack Irvin

Based on Stephanie Meyers’ books, The Twilight Saga sent the world into a frenzy upon its 2008 launch. The five movies made Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner into young A-listers, but with the films now on Netflix, let's revisit their cringiest dialogues.

“Your scent. It’s like a drug to me. It’s like you’re my own personal brand of heroin.” - Edward Cullen, Twilight

A version of this line appears in the novel, but it isn’t so dramatic. This woodland-set convo with Bella Swan is more lighthearted before his vampiric identity is revealed.

