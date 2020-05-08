Hilary Duff's 'Younger' Spinoff Could Be The 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot We Need

Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire reboot may be on indefinite hold, but Hilary Duff fans still have other things to look forward to: Hilary Duff will star in a Younger spinoff, per The Hollywood Reporter. The May 8 exclusive reports that Younger creator Darren Star will helm a spinoff of the TV Land series that follows a single mom in her 40s, Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), as she poses as a millennial to land her dream job in publishing. The proposed spinoff will put Duff’s character, Kelsey Peters, Liza’s friend and co-worker, at the forefront.

While a network has not yet been determined, sources claimed that ViacomCBS, the media company that co-owns Younger, could either bring the spinoff series to Paramount Network or shop it elsewhere. It’s also unclear if the pilot, which has yet to be penned and filmed, will be introduced within Younger’s upcoming seventh season (what is commonly known as a backdoor pilot). And, while this is exciting news for Younger fans — and the ever-ambitious Kelsey Peters, who is currently building Millennial into a big time publisher — it has also left fans worried about the state of another Duff project: the promised Lizzie McGuire reboot.

In January, news broke that the highly-anticipated revival was on hold after Lizzie McGuire’s original series creator, Terri Minsky, departed the project due to creative differences. A month later, Duff asked Disney+ to move the revival to Hulu and all but confirmed the rumors that the revival didn’t align with Disney+’s family-friendly idealisms. Duff wrote on Instagram, "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."

Since then, the future of Lizzie has largely remained uncertain. However, Duff recently assured fans that there are still “conversations going on” about how to “meet in the middle” and move the revival forward. “I understand that they have to protect their brand and there’s pretty strict guidelines on what that looks like,” Duff told PEOPLE in April. “I just have to make sure it’s the right move for me and… I’m honoring her and the character, and that it will be relatable to the people who grew up with her because those are the people I really want to speak to.” Assuming the talks go well, the addition of an entirely new television show could potentially put the project in jeopardy. There simply might not be enough Hilary Duff to go around.

Given that the Lizzie McGuire revival centers on a grown-up Lizzie in New York, perhaps Duff’s Younger spinoff will just have to serve as the unforeseen Lizzie revival fans so desperately crave if the Disney+ project doesn't pan out.