Zach & Kaity May Do The Holiday House Swap With A Golden Bachelor Star

‘Tis the season to switch houses with a stranger and change your life before New Year’s. At least, for those who live according to the gospel of The Holiday.

Seventeen years later, Nancy Meyers’ beloved rom-com remains quintessential festive season viewing, and its influence is still felt in the most surprising of ways.

Case in point? During a Dec. 13 appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar — who got engaged while filming The Bachelor one year ago — talked about their living situation and future house plans. Kaity shared that she recently ran into The Golden Bachelor’s Kathy Swarts on a flight, and Gerry’s former contestant had an intriguing proposition: Swap houses!

Zach & Kaity’s House Hunt

To recap, Zach and Kaity revealed on Happy Hour that the lease on their Austin, Texas apartment expires on Jan. 1. They plan to rent for one more year and then buy a house together in the same city.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“I think it just fits our vibe, our personality, the things that we want out of a city,” Kaity said. You might remember that Kaity, who is from Canada, had moved to Austin before going on The Bachelor. Since Zach is also based in the same city, it seems like fate that these two got together.

Bachelor Nation Besties?

You know who also lives in Austin? Kathy of “Zip it!” fame. Kaity mentioned that Kathy approached her on a recent flight, where a flight attendant (and fan) helped them sit together and provided wine — so, naturally, a friendship formed.

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

“She’s like, ‘I really want to go to Canada.’ She’s got relatives in Canada,” Kaity said. “She’s like, ‘You guys can move into our place.’”

The Golden Bachelor alum would even let the couple drive her Mercedes, Kaity added. It’s a pretty good deal, since they would only need to look after Kathy’s cats in return.

Co-host Serena Pitt remarked that “it’s giving The Holiday.” And it really is. If you haven’t seen the film, it stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two women who trade lives in Los Angeles and Surrey, respectively.

Columbia Pictures

While both women are single and find love in their new locales, Zach and Kaity are happily engaged. But who knows? Maybe Kathy’s new man is somewhere in the Great White North...

So, would Zach and Kaity really live in Kathy’s home while looking for a place of their own? They didn’t commit to the cinematic idea, but Kaity playfully acknowledged it as a possibility.

“Honestly, we could be moving into Kathy’s house,” she said.