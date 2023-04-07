As the latest season wraps up, Love Is Blind fans are busy trying to figure out who got married and who didn’t. But first, one Season 4 suitor wants to clear up a rumor about the pods. No, it’s not about more “immature” behavior or a love triangle. Rather, it’s about the song Zack Goytowski sang to Irina Solomonova during his proposal (before he broke things off to be with Bliss Poureetezadi).

“I know that you would never give up on me no matter how bad things got,” Zack told Irina. “So I wrote you a song.” Then, he began singing a song that fans have since pointed out is actually “Sara’s Song” by Ludo, with a few lyrics changed to fit Zack and Irina’s relationship. The idea that Zack was trying to pass off someone else’s song as his own only adds to the awkwardness of the scene — but as it turns out, it’s not actually true.

On April 6, Zack took to social media to dispel the rumor. “I have for you here, exclusive, never-before-seen footage from the pods, in one of the most embarrassing moments of my life,” Zack explained in a video. “But not because I plagiarized the song.”

So, what happened? A case of misleading editing, it seems. In the original footage, Zack does say “I wrote you a song.” But he immediately adds a disclaimer: “It’s not an original. It’s one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite bands. But I have changed around the lyrics a little bit for you.”

In the caption to his post, Zack said the “scandal is false” — but validated fans who thought they had the whole story. “Please don’t attack anyone for perpetuating it though. I completely understand how people made the mistake they did.” He does this kind of thing a lot in his job as a criminal defense attorney, he added. “Making sure a court or jury is looking at all of the evidence before someone’s life [or] liberty is taken away.”

In the comments, Zack also said he was “very thankful” that Love Is Blind provided him with the unaired footage to clear his name.

There might be more reveals of where that came from. Zack concluded his video with an interesting tease. “I have some more receipts, too,” he said, before reminding fans of the upcoming live Love Is Blind reunion on April 16.