Zendaya Is Giving Marriage Advice Without Saying If She’s Even Married

Zendaya may or may not be married to Tom Holland, but that isn’t stopping her from giving marriage advice, regardless of whether she has experience. In a new interview with French outlet Views, posted on March 25, the actor was asked what she thinks makes for a “perfect marriage,” in honor of her new wedding-themed film, The Drama.

“Oh, I don't know if there’s any such thing as like a perfect marriage, but I’d say like people who... this is a corny answer, seem like best friends,” she said. “I think it's always nice to see two people that like, I don't know, really like each other as well as love each other.”

Her co-star Robert Pattinson, who also might be secretly married to his partner Suki Waterhouse, agreed with Zendaya, calling it “a great answer.”

The marriage rumors originated from Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, who claimed at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1 that her wedding to Holland “already happened,” even telling Access Hollywood, “It’s very true!” Ten days later, Zendaya attended Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2026 show sporting a gold band on her wedding ring finger, but didn’t say a word either way.

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A week later, Pattinson added his own marriage speculation to the fray at the Los Angeles premiere of The Drama. In a joint interview with Extra, the stars were asked about the biggest secret they’ve ever kept. Zendaya coyly nodded to her wedding rumors with Holland, saying “nothing that comes to mind,” while Pattinson grinned at her and said his secret was “the same one that you have.”

At the Paris premiere of The Drama, the outlet Brut played into the theme and asked Pattinson for his best wedding advice. “Don't make such a big deal about it, don't get so stressed,” he said. “Everyone always gets so stressed about their weddings that they ruin it for themselves by the time it actually happens. So like, I don't know, just be more low-key about it, and you'll be alright.”

He also shared what he considered to be the perfect wedding song for a couple’s first dance, saying, “I like ‘Endless Love’ by Lionel Richie.” Obviously, he didn’t say if that was his own wedding song.

The co-stars who keep secrets together keep working together, apparently, since The Drama is just the first of their three new films, with The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three arriving later this year.