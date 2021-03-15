Zendaya’s Fans Want To Know Where Her Oscar Nomination Is

Well, the 2021 Oscar nominations are officially in, and Zendaya’s fans are not happy. Ever since the trailer for Malcolm & Marie dropped in January, her followers have been very vocal about how deserving she is of a golden statuette. Unfortunately, the list of nominees was announced on Monday, March 15, and Zendaya’s name was not on it.

Upon finding out that the Euphoria star was not recognized for her role in the black-and-white film, which she starred in alongside John David Washington, her supporters took to Twitter to express both shock and disappointment. “You’re telling me they just *didn’t* nominate Zendaya for an Oscar?” one fan tweeted. Other fans called for protest: “Robbery at its finest. Boycott the Oscars, Zendaya, please?!!”

Clearly, the former Disney Channel star’s devoted fans were hoping that she would be able to pick up yet another major award after her Emmy win for Euphoria in September 2020. Not to mention, Variety reported in January that Netflix was planning an Academy Awards campaign for Malcolm & Marie, meaning a nomination didn’t seem too far out of reach — at least not to her die-hard fans.

However, just because Zendaya didn’t earn an Oscar nomination for Malcolm & Marie doesn’t mean it wasn’t a special project. “I really wanted to be creative and I hadn't worked in a long time, through that year anyway,” the actor said in a December 2020 interview on the OTHERtone with Pharrell, Scott, and Fam-Lay podcast. “The last thing I acted on was Euphoria, and I had a year of not really doing any acting. I really missed what I loved.”

“I was like, ‘Listen, I'll do whatever,’” she continued. “[They] had some weird ideas, like, ‘We can literally shoot something in your house. We could shoot in my house and see if we come up with something,’ but it kind of turned into something a little bit more special than that.”