If Zendaya and Tom Holland weren’t married before, they probably are now. On Aug. 6, People reported that the couple held a secret wedding celebration in England on Aug. 4, after rumors had circulated for months that they had quietly tied the knot earlier this year.

According to the outlet, the two hosted their nearest and dearest friends and family for a private party in the British countryside. The celebrations reportedly took place at Beaverbrook Hotel, a luxurious country house hotel in Surrey, not far from Holland’s hometown of Kingston upon Thames in South West London.

A source told People that “there was a very natural theme to the wedding,” with Holland and his three brothers Sam, Harry, and Paddy donning black tuxedos and tucking “dainty wildflowers” into the buttonholes of their jackets. The couple’s families reportedly stayed in cottages surrounding the estate.

Rumors about Zendaya and Holland’s marriage were started in March by her stylist Law Roach, who was asked about wedding plans at the 2026 Actor Awards and told reporters they were already married. Zendaya joked about the reports on Jimmy Kimmel Live, even mentioning the viral AI wedding photos, but in true Zendaya fashion, she stayed coy when it came to confirmation.

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Finally, Holland admitted they were married in a June cover story with Esquire, saying that his grandmother was fooled by the AI wedding photos but nobody else in his family was “because they were all there.” As usual, he didn’t comment further. “That’s all you’ll get on that,” he said. But if that’s any indication, they likely had a small ceremony of sorts followed by the recent celebration.

The couple has been dating since at least 2021, when they were spotted kissing in a car. They faced romance speculation for years after filming their first Spider-Man movie in 2016, but maintained that they were just friends. Since then, Zendaya and Holland have kept their relationship private, even after she wore an engagement ring to the 2025 Golden Globes. However, on occasion, the two will show love on Instagram or rare interviews, as Holland happily did for Esquire.

“For me, I found my person,” he said, lovingly referring to Zendaya as “Zee.” “She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.” Cue the tears.