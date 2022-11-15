Angel numbers will pop up in your life when the universe has a message for you. These are numbers that tend to catch your eye because they’re a sequence of repeating numbers like 1111 or 444, it can be your birthday number or a seemingly random combination of numbers that you just happen to see everywhere. If you’re constantly seeing the number 1221, whether that be the time on the clock or your order number at Starbucks, Licia Morelli, clairvoyant psychic and angel numbers expert shares the meaning behind the angel number and how you can apply it to your life.

“Unlike seeing 1111, 2222, or 3333, 1221 is a number that doesn't arrive on your path a lot but when it does, take notice because this number only arrives at certain crossroads in your life,” Morelli says. “It isn't something your guides or angels will send willy-nilly. Instead, it's saved for special occasions and when you're truly ready for its magic.”

In general, the number 1221 brings “news of your longing being realized.” Waiting on a big promotion? Or maybe you’ve been itching to move to another country, but you’re scared to leave everything and everyone behind. Regardless of what it is that you want, 1221 will appear to push you forward and give you hope.

“Your deepest desires are about to arrive,” Morelli says. “That said, you need to trust and have faith in the unseen because even though you're ready and it's on the way to you, there may be some time you have to wait before it becomes a physical manifestation. The angel number 1221 is the number that says to you, ‘You've got this and trust that all the hard work, tears, fears, and dreaming you've been doing are about to finally take shape. Don't give up before it happens.’”

What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of 1221 In Numerology?

The angel number 1221 is special because it contains the number one and two. In numerology, one represents the beginning of opportunity. According to Morelli, it “initiates a strong foundation” for a new adventure whether that be in love, career, or life in general. The number one is also an “initiator of confidence and clarity,” which sets you on a path of aligned action and lets you know things are coming together.

The number two in numerology is the “art of the feminine.” According to Morelli, the number is all about longevity, survival, and pairs. “Allowing, manifestation, and power are all present when you see a two,” she says. It also represents a sense of awareness and knowing what's best for yourself.

In the angel number 1221 the ones bookend the whole number, which means you're surrounded by a firm foundation of support and power. Having the twos in between shows that the journey you’re on is long-lasting and you’ll have both the energy and endurance to face any challenges that come your way. As Morelli says, “The angel number 1221 is like a giant hug of power, strength, endurance, and flow. There’s all the support you need to keep going to succeed in money, love, career, and relationships. However, it's showing up for you right now!”

Angel Number 1221 Meaning In Work & Career

When you see the angel number 1221 in your career, it means that you’re on a path that brings “visibility, abundance, and alignment” with your true purpose. According to Morelli, 1221 will often appear later on in your career when you’re about to take a net big step up, or when you’re ready to make a whole new career change. “Maybe you're a lawyer, but your longing is to bake cupcakes,” she says. “When the time is right, 1221 will show up to let you know it's time to let your longing be the driver and get that baker's hat on!”

Angel Number 1221 Meaning In Love

If you’re constantly seeing 1221 and you’ve got love on the brain, it’s a sign that something amazing is on its way. “Think about your deepest passion and desire for love and partnership,” Morelli says. “The ideal daydream you've had your whole life for relationships? Well, it's on its way to you!” This is especially good to see if you’ve just started dating someone. There’s a good chance you’ve done the work needed and finally found the Twin Flame-level love you’ve been searching for.

What To Do If You See 1221 Repeatedly

When the angel number 1221 appears in your life, take note of what’s going on in your life during the moments the number appears. “If you've been worrying about a decision and crying into your pillow at night, not knowing what to do, well, 1221 is the answer,” Morelli says. “It’s letting you know it's all going to work out. Have faith. Right around the corner, luck, joy, and abundance are about to arrive.” Practicing gratitude and being in a positive and open state of mind can help you better see all the good things that are happening in your life, or will be happening very soon.

Licia Morelli, clairvoyant psychic and angel numbers expert